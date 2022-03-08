VELVET TACO BRINGS IN TALENTED CFO, LEE EVANS, ALONG WITH OTHER SKILLED LEADERS

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Taco , the anything-but-ordinary Dallas-based restaurant serving globally inspired tacos, continues to build momentum with the addition of CFO, Operations Leaders, and persistent, dynamic growth plans. The brand will reach 32 locations nationwide in February 2022, doubling its size from the beginning of 2021.

NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

As Velvet Taco has continued to expand nationally, the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer has been filled by Lee Evans . Evans, who previously served in senior financial leadership roles at Rock Bottom Restaurants, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, My Fit Foods, Good Smoke Restaurant Group and Scout and Cellar will oversee financial reporting, planning and analysis, tax, audit, and manage the company's relationships with lending institutions and investors.



Clay Dover, Velvet Taco's Chief Executive Officer and taco maker, is "delighted to welcome Lee to the executive team and is confident she is the CFO to guide Velvet Taco's expansion plan for traditional and non-traditional locations." Dover adds, "She is an extremely talented individual whose skills will complement an already strong executive team."

Says Evans, "I chose to join Velvet Taco because I truly believe in where the brand is going in addition to Clay's leadership and vision. Velvet Taco's commitment to quality food and hospitality and the passionate brand ethos is one that has legs, that's for sure. I'm thrilled to be part of this team and guide the team through the next phase of growth and beyond."

Additionally, Velvet Taco has promoted Robb Cherne to the role of Regional Vice President, another newly created position. Cherne, who has been with Velvet Taco for three years, will oversee operations at Velvet Taco's 30-plus locations, as well as additional new locations slated to open in 2022.

"The foundation of any great restaurant is having solid operating processes. Robb has a proven history of doing just this, and we know his leadership will guide our brand and operations team as we continue to expand," says Dover.

Says Cherne, "I have believed in this brand since the moment I joined the team three years ago, and I could not be more excited to take it to the next level. With such an aggressive and exciting outlook for the brand's future, I am proud to be a leader in executing that plan and supporting our team, which is the best operations team in the industry."

Velvet Taco has also added additional Director of Operations roles to their leadership line-up, three of whom have been promoted from within from the General Manger level. The Director of Operations will be responsible for overseeing daily operations for multiple restaurants in select markets.

NEW LOCATIONS

The most recent locations to join the Velvet Taco brand include the brand's newest locations in Nashville, TN, and The Woodlands, TX, which opened in January and February, respectively; and their second Oklahoma location, recently opened in Tulsa's sought-after Cherry Street District. Nestled within Tulsa's major hot spots and in good company with over twenty local eateries and art galleries, Velvet Taco will bring an inspired experience to the Cherry Street community.

ABOUT THE BRAND

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based concept set out to elevate the taco through globally inspired recipes and the freshest ingredients. The acclaimed restaurant provides a broad sampling of international tastes and inventive combinations, delivering flavors that are as memorable as they are delicious. In addition to dozens of local accolades, Velvet Taco was named Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 "Hot Concept" and in 2020 won a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters Award in the category of Best Limited-Time Offer for its Weekly Taco Feature. Velvet Taco has over 30 locations in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Oklahoma. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @VelvetTaco.

