theTUNDRA Enthusiast News Network Announces WOMEN & POWER Streaming Docuseries

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of gender-neutrality that International Women's Day represents, theTUNDRA Enthusiast News Network today announces the launch of its WOMEN & POWER docuseries, a collection of streaming video and news features showcasing globally recognized women who have turned their personal interests into professional success – despite the odds.

"WOMEN & POWER is shining a bright light on the skill set and, to great extent, the inner-compass accomplished women tap into as a means of overcoming obstacles inevitable to professional success," said Marion Riedle, Founder of theTUNDRA. "This is a conversational series featuring straightforward dialogue about the critical thinking that is part of claiming one's personal power to achieve professional goals, a unisex process surprisingly more concrete than abstract."

Premiere episodes streaming now include (i) WOMEN & POWER: CARS, featuring world record holders IMSA champion Christina Nielsen and international road rally titleholders Renee Brinkerhoff and Emily Miller and (ii) ON THE TRACK with automotive photographer Carlie Thelwell and social media influencer Ricki Thorpe. The multimedia series, which is debuting with a focus on the automotive sector, includes daily news articles and weekly panels about the increasing visibility and management oversight women have across the automotive landscape, ranging from leading automotive companies and winning unisex races to collecting rare vehicles and curating world-renowned automotive museum collections.

theTUNDRA is a multimedia news network serving more than 40 enthusiast categories and nearly 500 community groups, offering members an unparalleled personalized experience with newsfeeds, podcasts, videos, groups, discussion forums, virtual conventions and events, marketplace and more.

