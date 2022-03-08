Dismisses and Sets the Record Straight on the Most Blatantly False, Misleading, and Disingenuous Claims from the Company's Investor Presentation

STARBOARD ISSUES SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS TO ADDRESS CERTAIN FALSE AND MISLEADING STATEMENTS BY HUNTSMAN

STARBOARD ISSUES SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS TO ADDRESS CERTAIN FALSE AND MISLEADING STATEMENTS BY HUNTSMAN Dismisses and Sets the Record Straight on the Most Blatantly False, Misleading, and Disingenuous Claims from the Company's Investor Presentation

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest shareholders of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) ("Huntsman," "HUN," or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 8.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has issued a supplemental presentation responding to various false and misleading statements and mischaracterizations made by Huntsman in its recent investor presentation.

The supplemental presentation is available for viewing at https://shareholdersforhuntsman.com/supplemental-materials-to-set-the-record-straight-on-huntsman.

Below are some highlights from Starboard's supplemental presentation.1

1. Huntsman's troubling history of missed promises and failed commitments to shareholders.

Reality : Huntsman FAILED to deliver on its 2016 Investor Day target by a substantial margin .

Reality : Huntsman FAILED to deliver on its promise of growing Adjusted EBITDA organically at a 10% CAGR through 2020.

1. Huntsman makes a FALSE comparison by comparing a 2020 Adjusted EBITDA target with 2021 actual performance.

Recall that at its 2018 Investor Day, Huntsman had promised to organically grow Adjusted EBITDA by 10% through 2020. The 2020 target was not a dollar target, it was based on a 10% CAGR.



As a result, if one were to try and extend the actual 2020 target to 2021, a proper 2021 comparison should have increased the 2020 target by a further 10%, implying a 2021 Adjusted EBITDA target of $1.5 billion .



Huntsman's 2021 actual results are also significantly LOWER than this proper $1.5 billion 2021 target.

2. Huntsman also INCORRECTLY includes Adjusted EBITDA from M&A in its analysis, despite having explicitly stated at its 2018 Investor Day that its target includes NO M&A and was based ONLY on organic growth.

When making the proper adjustments, it seems that Huntsman is FALSELY INFLATING its 2021 Adjusted EBITDA by more than $90 million .

3. Again, we still believe the most intellectually honest assessment would be to use Wall Street analyst unaffected estimates for 2020 results from before the pandemic. Before the global pandemic in 2020, Wall Street analysts had already expected Huntsman's 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be 34% BELOW the $1.4 billion target.

2. Huntsman's poor capital allocation.

Reality : Huntsman acquired a healthy Textile Effects business in 2006, NOT in 2011 like its shareholder presentation MISLEADINGLY suggests, DESTROYED the business, and the business has only recently recovered to its original state after 16 years.

3. Huntsman's troubling history of poor governance and compensation practices.

Reality : Huntsman added directors to an entrenched Board but DID NOT REFRESH legacy directors.

Reality : the Company has a FAILING GRADE on pay-for-performance.

4. Huntsman's troubling history of financial underperformance.

Reality : Huntsman's core reporting segments have not changed meaningfully since its IPO.

Reality : Huntsman's Adjusted EBITDA margins remain one of the LOWEST among peers. Huntsman's margins HAVE NOT been enhanced and have deteriorated from a 500bps deficit to a 900bps deficit relative to peers since its IPO.

5. Huntsman's troubling history of share price underperformance.

Reality : Huntsman DOES NOT have a track record of shareholder value creation and has UNDERPERFORMED both peers and the market across nearly all measurable time periods.

6. Starboard and its slate of highly-qualified, diverse and experienced director nominees.

Reality : Starboard and its nominees have a proven track record of creating shareholder value, and have extensive and highly relevant expertise in the chemicals industry.

James L. Gallogly Mr. Gallogly led an impressive turnaround at Lyondell, taking the company from bankruptcy to a best-in-class chemicals company, and generated SUBSTANTIAL VALUE for shareholders, with Lyondell's TSR outperforming the S&P Chemicals Index by approximately 360% during his tenure. In fact, in 2014, while Mr Gallogly was CEO of Lyondell, Peter Huntsman PRAISED Lyondell as having created the GREATEST shareholder value in the chemicals industry over the prior two-and-a-half year period .

Sandra Beach Lin At Celanese, Ms. Lin was previously a Corporate Executive Vice President and President of Advanced Engineered Materials, which is Celanese's specialty materials business (approximately 50% of Celanese). During Ms. Lin's tenure at Celanese, she led the specialty businesses to a 5x increase in sustainable earnings.

Susan C. Schnabel

Jeffrey C. Smith

PLEASE DO NOT BE FOOLED BY HUNTSMAN'S MANY MISLEADING, REVISIONIST, AND DISINGENUOUS CLAIMS! HUNTSMAN NEEDS STRONG INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS WHO WILL DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY.

If management is willing to mislead shareholders, we believe management may also be willing to mislead the Board, further emphasizing the dire need for change in the boardroom. Huntsman NEEDS directors that are experienced and independent enough to hold management accountable. Our strong, capable, and independent director nominees WILL NOT BE FOOLED by Huntsman's disingenuous tactics.

VOTE FOR CHANGE ON THE BLUE PROXY CARD TODAY

Please support our efforts to revitalize Huntsman by voting on the BLUE proxy card to elect our slate of highly qualified nominees at the Company's upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Our detailed presentation and other important information and materials regarding the Annual Meeting can be viewed at www.shareholdersforhuntsman.com .

If you have any questions or need further assistance with voting your Huntsman shares, please contact Okapi Partners LLC at the phone numbers or email listed below.

Shareholders may call toll-free: (877) 629-6356

Banks and brokers call: (212) 297-0720

E-mail: info@okapipartners.com

About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard seeks to invest in deeply undervalued companies and actively engage with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Investor contacts:

Gavin Molinelli, (212) 201-4828

Patrick Sullivan, (212) 845-7947

www.starboardvalue.com

Okapi Partners

Bruce H. Goldfarb/Patrick McHugh

(212) 297-0720

1 Please refer to the full supplemental presentation available at www.shareholdersforhuntsman.com for additional details, disclosures, supporting data, identity of peers, defined terms, underlying assumptions and other relevant information. The supplemental presentation should also be read in connection with our more comprehensive investor presentation titled "Transforming Huntsman Corporation" available at www.shareholdersforhuntsman.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Starboard Value LP