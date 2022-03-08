Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 15, 2022

Time: 

9:40am ET



Speaker: 

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

Contact:

Investor Relations (214) 792-4415

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301498326.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.