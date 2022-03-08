The Real Brokerage Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Friday, March 18, 2021 before the open of market trading. Additionally, Real will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating and financial results on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Details of the conference call are listed below:

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST*



Dial-in Number: North American Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016 Access Code: 489522

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/44802



Replay Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 44802 Webcast Replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/44802





*Participants are encouraged to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

About Real

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 41 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

