Qmerit Partners With Chargeway to Simplify for Auto Dealerships the Transition to Evs for Their Customers

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, the leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other electric-powered technologies, and Chargeway, a software platform, mobile app and communication solution for the auto industry designed to improve the electric car customer's understanding of electricity as a fuel, today announced a new partnership to improve the electric vehicle experience and accelerate EV sales for auto dealers.

The Chargeway Beacon offers a turnkey solution for utilities to explain their "electric fuel" and provide auto dealers an easy way to visualize EV charging stations for every brand of vehicle. Qmerit provides turnkey home charging installation solutions that simplify the switch to EVs, powered by a proprietary digital services platform and national network of certified electricians.

Through the newly announced partnership, Qmerit's digital services platform will be integrated with the Chargeway Beacon to create a more seamless customer experience, connecting EV charging education with a convenient home charger installation solution. This integration will also provide consumers with better accessibility to utility incentives to make electrification more affordable.

"Our overall goal of the partnership is to make shopping for and charging an EV easier," said Matt Teske, founder of Chargeway. "People aren't buying new cars when they purchase an EV; they're buying into new fuel, and they need education about electric fuel before they can make a purchase."

Tom Bowen, President of Qmerit Solutions, said: "We're proud to partner with Chargeway, a company whose mission aligns with our own—uniting stakeholders across the EV ecosystem to make it easier for drivers to go electric. Together, we will help accelerate EV adoption by effectively connecting dealerships and utilities and enhancing the EV customer experience."

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying the adoption of electrification for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ , and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Chargeway is a unifying communication and software tool for the electric car industry designed to improve the "electric fuel" customer experience. Using colors and numbers to identify plug options and charging speeds, Chargeway creates a simple, visual identity for electric car charging options, offering industry stakeholders such as auto dealers and public utilities, as well as consumers an easier way to understand how electric cars can work for everyone's transportation needs. For more information on Chargeway please visit www.chargeway.net.

