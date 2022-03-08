Oxi Fresh Plans Expansion in Oregon

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is looking to expand the brand in Oregon. The rapidly growing franchise brand has six available territories in Portland, Eugene and Medford, offering an opportunity to entrepreneur's looking to join Oxi Fresh.

"We are excited to see Oxi Fresh expand further into Oregon," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development. "We can't wait to increase our positive impact on local communities as they get to experience our fast-drying, eco-friendly carpet cleaning process."

Over the past year, Oxi Fresh has awarded dozens of new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, and British Columbia. This recent expansion puts the company at close to 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – An Innovative Cleaner

The carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. This is thanks to many things, but the first that most people will encounter is Oxi Fresh's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method.

"Our green concept is revolutionary," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products. Through our network of customer service-focused franchisees, customers receive high-quality cleanings that dry in just about one hour."

Furthering the efforts of the carpet cleaning franchisees is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, including its centralized Scheduling Center and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's franchisees with the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "We are eager to expand in Oregon and further strengthen our presence throughout the region."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

