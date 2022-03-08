World's Top Life Science Investor Summit Spotlights Panel on the Future of Intelligent and Digital Surgery with Premiere Thought-Leaders

LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit Spotlights Panel On Intelligent and Digital Surgery World's Top Life Science Investor Summit Spotlights Panel on the Future of Intelligent and Digital Surgery with Premiere Thought-Leaders

DANA POINT, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hottest areas in medtech is being featured as a key panel at the life science industry's premiere investor summit.

World’s Top Life Science Investor Summit Spotlights Panel on the Future of Intelligent and Digital Surgery with Premiere Thought-Leaders (PRNewswire)

Life Science Intelligence, a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets, is bringing together an exciting panel at its third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. The event has attracted close to a thousand in-person attendees with over 200 presenting medtech startups being vetted by hundreds of investors and strategics.

LSI USA '22 will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA the week of March 15. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

The panel is made up of investors, innovators, and strategics to discuss where intelligent/digital surgery is today and where it is going.

The panel features the following thought-leaders:

David Uffer , Senior Partner & VP, Alira Health (Moderator)

Rachel Van Stratton-Kirk , Robotics & Digital Solutions, Ethicon (Panelist)

Tal Wenderow, Venture Partner, Genesis MedTech (Panelist)

Julian Nikolchev , Senior VP Corporate Development & Strategy, Intuitive Surgical (Panelist)

Daniel Hawkins , CEO, Avail Medsystems (Panelist)

"Perioperative processes and procedures are increasingly being digitized with the advent of data analytics and AI in Medtech. Digitization of surgery is being developed in order to capture data at an accelerated pace," shared David Uffer, panel moderator and Senior Partner and VP at Alira Health.

The Digital Surgery panel will explore how new technologies are capturing, sharing, and extracting value out of a data rich environment. High attendance is expected for the panel as investors are looking for answers on the current state and projected future of this new market.

"The evolution of surgery towards becoming more data-driven and digital, thus intelligent, has been a major area of interest for investors and strategics. We brought together the leading voices in the industry to cover what the future holds for investors and how the market landscape will change," commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Science Intelligence