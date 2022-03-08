LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY ANNOUNCES MULTI-UNIT DEVELOPMENT DEAL BRINGING THE KEY INGREDIENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT CHILD TO MICHIGAN

Local Powerhouse Couple Who Own and Operate Several Goldfish Swim Schools Set to Open Multiple Little Kitchen Academy Locations Throughout the Wolverine State

DETROIT, MI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the key ingredient for an independent child and the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, announced its expansion into Michigan, with a deal for three locations to open across the state. Local powerhouse couple with extensive experience operating franchise concepts and proud parents of three, Greg and Meg Kevane, will open locations in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, and Farmington Hills. The couple currently owns and operates four successful Goldfish Swim School locations and employs more than 200 people. The Kevane's first location, LKA Birmingham, will open in Fall 2022.

"When we heard about Little Kitchen Academy, we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of and that we were the right people to bring this purpose-driven concept to Michigan," said Meg Kevane, franchise partner for LKA Ann Arbor, LKA Birmingham, and LKA Farmington Hills. Added Greg Kevane, "we have so much experience in the child enrichment space and know how important learning practical life skills like swimming and cooking are for a child's development. We see this as an incredible opportunity to diversify our business while also sharing the gift of Little Kitchen Academy with Michigan!"

"We are excited to have such an amazing family bring Little Kitchen Academy to Michigan," said Brian Curin, co-founder/co-CEO and president of Little Kitchen Academy. "In addition to being exceptional business owners, with a proven track record of success, they are great people who are passionate about empowering children to learn practical life skills."

This new deal for the rapidly growing concept, which opened its first location in Vancouver, Canada less than three years ago, brings the total number of LKA locations in development to 146 towards the company's target of 423 globally by the end of 2025. The company currently has six locations open throughout North America with more to come, including LKA Bridgeport Village, the company's second location in the U.S., which will open in Portland this spring.

LKA is currently seeking like-minded multi-unit franchisees and development partners based exclusively in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. In Canada, there are limited opportunities in British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. Globally, Australia, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, MENA region, Singapore, Spain, and the U.K. are markets available for development.

Little Kitchen Academy is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will effect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Chefs for Humanity, The Global FoodBanking Network, and Kids Help Phone. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, Calif.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

