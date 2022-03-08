The first production home is delivered just under 6 months after taking possession of the Greenwood facility

IMPRESA BUILDING SYSTEMS DELIVERS FIRST MODULAR HOME The first production home is delivered just under 6 months after taking possession of the Greenwood facility

GREENWOOD, S.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood, SC announced today that it completed construction, delivered, and set the first complete multi-section modular home out of its South Carolina factory. The first of approximately 120 to 150 homes projected per year was delivered to Savannah Lakes Village, an upscale golf and lake-front community in McCormick County, SC.

Impresa Building Systems' 1st home set in McCormick SC, out of its new modular facility in Greenwood. (PRNewswire)

This delivery marks a major milestone for the brand, representing a fast track production start-up taking over and starting a factory to retrofit the facility since September of last year. The home also represented the first of several designs that Impresa is working on with other developers around the Southeastern region using their private-label program.

"We are now on track to deliver 1-2 homes per week as we continue to build out 2 production lines in our 243,000 sq ft main facility. It took an amazing and experienced team effort to get here so quickly. Over the past 2 weeks, we have also hosted almost 100 individuals representing developers, lenders, investors, bankers, builders, etc. from 11 states who were able to see first-hand our production as well as learn about our strategic expansion plans across the country." said Ken Semler, CEO of Impresa Building Systems Inc.

Although it will take several months to reach full scale production at the facility, Impresa plans to bring on more production over the next quarter to meet current demand. At full capacity the Greenwood facility is estimated to produce over 1000 modules, or roughly 500 – 700 homes per year. Impresa is also looking to expand production facilities in other regions throughout the nation.

Components built offsite in an indoor facility are expected to reduce construction delays due in part to the limited sub-contractor workforce in the local region, reduce the number of active construction days onsite, and reduce the amount of construction time from site preparation to final certificate of occupancy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Impresa Modular & Impresa Building Systems

Jacki Wendorf, Communications Director

(877) 410-6244, jacki.wendorf@ImpresaBuildingSystems.com or visit www.impresabuildingsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impresa Building Systems