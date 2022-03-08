IGEL Ready Partners Demonstrate New Ways to Reimagine Healthcare at the Endpoint at HIMSS 22

IGEL and Nine IGEL Ready Partners Highlight New Innovations to Empower Healthcare Organizations with Innovative and Secure Access to Virtual Apps and Desktops

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, today announced that it is again bringing together its ecosystem of end-user computing technologies for healthcare in the IGEL Ready Pavilion during HIMSS 22, March 14-18 in booth #5443. IGEL and nine IGEL Ready partners will showcase how they integrate to empower healthcare organizations with combined technologies that secure and optimize endpoints for higher performing healthcare environments that help yield better patient outcomes.

IGEL will also highlight its longstanding partnership with VMware during HIMSS 22, showcasing how the companies are helping to improve the healthcare user experience. Together, IGEL and VMware will feature joint customers, IU Health and RWJ Barnabas in the VMware booth (#2121). IU Health will deliver a session on Successful End User Compute at IU Health on Tuesday, March 15. RWJ Barnabas will deliver a session on Positive Outcomes in Healthcare; the RWJ Barnabas/IGEL/VMware Story on Wednesday, March 16.

"In healthcare, better user productivity, experience and data access translates into improved patient outcomes," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Marketing, Global Alliances and Events, IGEL. "At HIMSS 22, IGEL and our ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners for the healthcare industry are pleased to showcase how together, we make it easier for healthcare leaders to deliver a familiar, secure, and trouble-free environment. As a result, clinicians and healthcare staff have the elevated end user computing experience that benefits both the organization and most importantly, patients."

IGEL Ready partners deliver solutions to the healthcare industry that are validated to integrate with IGEL OS for the rapid time-to-value healthcare organizations need. Partners to be included in the IGEL Partner Pavilion at HIMSS 22 include: ControlUp, Dynabook, eG Innovations, EPOS, Lenovo, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, Login VSI, and Tricerat.

IGEL is helping healthcare organizations shift to the future with innovative technology for the roaming, shift working healthcare provider. IGEL OS and its Universal Management Suite (UMS) software are ideally suited to support a shared workplace (e.g., floor or wing nursing stations) with secure policy controls and management. Using IGEL OS, physicians and shift working healthcare clinicians can get to work quickly, on whatever device and location they're using. And while supporting cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) with ease, IGEL provides true end-to-end system integrity with the 'chain of trust' end-to-end system integrity process healthcare organizations need to help meet security and compliance requirements.

HIMSS 22 also marks IGEL's second IGEL Ready Partner Advisory Board meeting where IGEL Ready partners will get an exclusive look at the upcoming IGEL OS roadmap and feature calendar.

More information about HIMSS 22 can be found here. To learn more about IGEL Ready, the rapidly growing ecosystem of well over 100 technology partners with compatible solutions across a range of categories, visit the IGEL Ready Showcase.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

