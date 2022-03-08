Fidelis Care Offers Food Literacy Tips for National Nutrition Month

New Yorkers Encouraged to Make Small Changes to Help Improve Their Diets and Their Health

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is offering tips to help New Yorkers feel more knowledgeable about food and nutrition, especially for those who experience health disparities that affect their access to healthy food options. In recognition of National Nutrition Month this March, Fidelis Care encourages New York residents to make small changes and explore food habits that can help improve diet, nutrition literacy, and healthy outcomes.

To help improve diet behaviors and food choices, Fidelis Care encourages people to discover new food habits that will help promote nutrition literacy. Here a few tips that can help individuals and families make knowledgeable food choices all year round:

Regularly read the ingredients contained in foods. It's recommended to avoid eating the following ingredients too often: trans fats, excess added sugar or other sweeteners like corn syrup, artificial dyes, nitrates and nitrites found in preserved meats, artificial sweeteners, and other artificial preservatives.

Learn how to read a nutrition facts panel. This trusted label is required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on most packaged food and provides detailed nutritional information measured by serving size.

Try to use a grocery list to shop. This task helps shoppers stay intentional with healthy food choices.

Use guidelines when trying to estimate food portions. Search how to measure food portions without a scale and learn how to measure food portions using your hands or cups.

Stay confident while choosing different meals when dining out. Be menu savvy. Try new flavors and foods that have a twist of healthful ingredients.

Share meals together as a family when possible. Don't forget to keep the household informed about new, healthy food choices and ideas, and any food literacy tips that arise.

"We want to help anyone struggling with poor nutritional habits to improve their health literacy," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "There is significance in helping to improve one's concept of health literacy into nutrition literacy, which may help for better nutritional decisions and health outcomes year-round."

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The Academy encourages everyone to learn about making informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can past along.

Since 2016, Fidelis Care has offered healthy recipe options and tips for better nutrition to families through the Lunchology Program. Lunchology was developed to help families make good nutrition a priority. From breakfast and school lunch ideas to quick and healthy dinners and snacks, Lunchology recipes provide a helpful resource for parents and families.

