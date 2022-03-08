Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Four Dealerships in Iowa

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired four dealerships and a parts center in Muscatine and DeWitt, Iowa. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from Kreiger Motor Company.

These new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Ford & Ed Morse Lincoln formerly Kriegers Ford Lincoln at 3205 North Highway #61, Muscatine, Iowa .

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram formerly Kriegers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3205 North Highway #61, Muscatine, Iowa .

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC formerly Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 501 West Bypass #61, Muscatine, Iowa .

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC North formerly Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 2113 11th Street, DeWitt, Iowa .

NAPA Auto Parts at 203 Ford Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa .

"To be able to expand our automotive footprint into the great state of Iowa is tremendously exciting for our organization. We look forward to making significant capital improvements and supporting the communities of Muscatine and DeWitt. The enhancements that we will bring to these dealerships will be beneficial to the success of the incredible employees there, but also providing our customers a world-class car-buying experience," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned over 75 years. These acquisitions will add nearly 125 employees to its over 1,600 plus employee base, growing their locations to 31 dealerships, 63 franchises and 15 automotive brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

