DoubleLine.com Publishes Paper: "G-7 Sanctions Accelerate China-Russia Axis"

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, DoubleLine Global Bond Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell concludes G-7 sanctions against Russia, while "questionable as a deterrent to Russian aggression," will accelerate "the emergence of a bipolar world with the Western economies at one pole and China-Russia at the other."

In "G-7 Sanctions Accelerate China-Russia Axis," Mr. Campbell also observes that "the world has seen how quickly the West was able to freeze Russia's G-7 assets. Some countries might look to diversify away from G-7 holdings in favor of assets beyond the long arm of G-7 law."

To read the paper, please click on this link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/G-7-Sanctions-Accelerate-China-Russia-Axis_Bill-Campbell-3-8-22.pdf

