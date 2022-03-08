COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL PROVIDES EASTERSEALS WITH $368,000 GRANT

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced it has received a grant of $368,000 from Comcast NBCUniversal to advance equity, inclusion, and access to employment for young adults with disabilities participating in Easterseals Youth Transition Programs in select markets across the country.

The grant will support employment training in STEM-focused jobs and will provide participants with the opportunity to increase their digital literacy as well as other skills needed to secure internships with companies in the cities where the programs will be offered.

"The transition from school to adulthood is an important time for all young adults, including those with disabilities," said Judy Shanley, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President of Education and Youth Transition for Easterseals. "We know that young adults with disabilities benefit from the continuity of services we provide to them through our Youth Transition Programs. Through this grant from Comcast NBCUniversal, we are grateful to be able to deliver training to enhance their digital literacy, so they can leverage internships to prepare them for future employment opportunities."

Comcast Corporation Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Juan Otero, a member of the National Board of Directors of Easterseals, added, "We have long championed inclusion for individuals with disabilities. Our commitment to digital equity breaks down barriers for people with disabilities of all ages, and this program promises to provide young adults with disabilities with the skills they need to successfully transition to employment and to advance their careers."

Each of the following Easterseals Affiliates will receive a $100,000 grant during the course of the year to support their Youth Transition and digital literacy programs:

Easterseals Massachusetts will enhance its Pre-Employment Transition Services for students with disabilities between the ages of 14 to 21 years of age, adding digital literacy and STEM training to other services currently offered through the program including workplace readiness resources; job exploration counseling; self-advocacy and peer mentoring workshops; and work-based learning opportunities.





Easterseals Crossroads , serving Marion County (IN), will incorporate digital literacy and STEM training into its immersive employment and educational program for high school seniors, Project SEARCH. Through the initiative, Easterseals Crossroads works with school and business partners to assist transitioning high school students with developmental disabilities to complete their studies and get real-life job experiences through internships at local businesses.





Easterseals Washington's Work Strides Program delivers job coaching and transportation services to young adults with disabilities, working with employers in the community of Silverdale (just outside of Seattle ) to provide employment opportunities to these individuals from an area of the state with high rates of poverty, low education levels, and high unemployment, particularly among people of color. The addition of STEM and digital literacy training will enhance program participants' skill sets for increased opportunities for employment and career advancement.

Since 2011, Easterseals has partnered with Comcast NBCUniversal to advance equity, inclusion, and access to innovative technology to advance digital literacy and accelerate employment success among its clients. To date, Comcast NBCUniversal has provided Easterseals with over $50 million in cash and in-kind support.

Comcast NBCUniversal's ongoing partnership with Easterseals is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

