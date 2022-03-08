CODE NINJAS HELPING DRIVE POLICY CHANGES IN STEM EDUCATION Priya Iyer Has Been Named One of the 19 Ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priya Iyer, Center Director for Code Ninjas Harrisburg has been named as one of 19 ambassadors in the 2022 Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. Code Ninjas is the largest and fastest growing kids coding franchise in the world, focused on improving kids problem solving and computational thinking skills through fun coding and STEM-related activities.

Priya believes that introduction to STEM at an early age is very important to make our kids "Future Ready". "As a mom of two young and energetic boys, I know that every kid is unique in their own way," Priya shared. "I believe in the phrase, 'the learning needs and techniques for every child is different,' and that is why I aim to creatively accommodate kids from a vast variety of backgounds and capabilities when they step into our Code Ninjas."

The PA Stem Ambassador program aims to shape the future of STEM education in the commonwealth by targeting vital policy conversations to legislative leadership in the areas of STEM Learning ecosystems, computer science, state and federal policy for formal and informal education, and workforce needs.

PA STEM Ambassadors met for an inaugural training session on February 28, 2022 at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) to receive advocacy training from state and national leaders in the field. Representing leaders and emerging leaders in corporate, PreK-12 and higher education, and afterschool programs from 15 counties, PA STEM Ambassadors have agreed to invest 10 months in training and policy development to share expertise and content knowledge with influential stakeholders to help develop a stronger voice in shaping STEM education policy issues.

Code Ninjas turns STEM education into something kids thoroughly enjoying and are excited about, while learning something so valuable in the process. Priya is using the insight that has come from the Code Ninjas center she runs to bring unique perspective and passion to the group of PA STEM Ambassadors.

"We provide a space for kids to learn something that interests them in an environment that encourages them to come out of their shell and truly have fun," Priya explained. "We offer kids the opportunity to explore their interests in technology, and develop not just coding skills but social skills as well. I am excited to work with the other ambassadors to influence the way more kids are going to get to learn from and benefit from STEM education."

PSAYDN collaborated with the Education Policy and Leadership Center (EPLC), the national STEM Education Coalition, the Afterschool Alliance, 2018 National STEM Ambassador Jeff Remington and staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Labor to provide training support to the ambassadors. This year, STEM Ambassadors will have an option of a leadership track as well.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS :

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers, kids ages 7-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Code Ninjas offers a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The courses are self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis (teachers) and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and "Belt-Up" celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish their own app, available to the public on an app store.

ABOUT PSAYDN :

Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) promotes sustainable, high-quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. PSAYDN believes all children and youth deserve access to programs that encourage positive youth development and support the successful transition to adulthood. PSAYDN is managed by the Center for Schools and Communities. More information is available at www.PSAYDN.org.

