#CHEERSTOHER: CAMBRIA HOTELS CELEBRATES FEMALE LEADERS IN HOSPITALITY & WINE WITH EDUCATION & EVENTS THROUGHOUT WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH Female-led upscale brand inspires next generation of hospitality professionals with new campaign; donates $5,000 to Castell Project

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of International Women's Day, Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), announced the official launch of #CheersToHer – a month-long initiative that celebrates and raises awareness of women in hospitality and wine during Women's History Month.

According to the 2022 Women in Hospitality Industry Leadership report, women accounted for just 30% of all hospitality leaders in 2021. Choice Hotels and Cambria Hotels, helmed by Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands, are actively seeking to raise this number by providing opportunities to women that give them the tools to succeed in leadership roles at every level of the industry. Cambria Hotels is proud that they are already ahead of the curve as 45% of the hotel general managers are comprised of women. In honor of Women's History Month, Cambria Hotels' #CheersToHer initiative aims to drive insight and awareness to encourage women to pursue leadership career paths in the hospitality sector.

Throughout the month of March, Cambria Hotels will spotlight the stories and accomplishments from the brand's own female leaders, as well as female leaders from the development companies behind the brand's most prominent hotels, on its social media channels. Cambria will also tout the leadership behind their women-owned winery collaborators from Cambria Estate Winery, whose wines are offered at Cambria Hotels restaurants, bars and self-serve marketplaces across the country.

As part of this initiative, Cambria Hotels will invest $5,000 in THE Castell Project to sponsor two high-potential women of color to participate in Castell's BUILD or ELEVATE leadership development program. The brand aligns with these programs designed to prepare women to cultivate a strong leadership identity and prepare for high level advancement.

"We look forward to celebrating this accomplished group of leaders in hospitality, while also connecting with a new generation of women entrepreneurs who are the future of our industry," Cannon. "Although we've made progress in recent years, we can't ignore the hospitality gender gap, especially when it comes to female hotel ownership. Both Choice Hotels and Cambria are dedicated to not only addressing these issues – we're actively seeking to inspire change and create new pathways while collaborating and advocating for our female colleagues."

Cambria's #CheersToHer initiative will culminate with a private, women in hospitality and wine networking event on March 30, 2022 at the new Cambria Hotel Calabasas, celebrating its official grand opening on March 29, 2022. This property marks Cambria's fifth property in California, joining Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country and the recently opened Cambria Hotel Napa Valley.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience both Cambria Hotels and Cambria Estate Winery through a new lens that pays homage to the female entrepreneurial spirit, and will include an interactive panel discussion, a wine pairing and cheeseboard workshop, and locally inspired food and drink. The panel will feature industry insights and inspiring stories of women addressing the gender gap, including:

Janis Cannon , senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels

Katie Phillips , winery ambassador, Cambria Wines

Leticia Proctor , executive vice president of sales, marketing & revenue management, Donohoe Hospitality Services

Attendees may also participate virtually, as this event will be broadcast via Instagram Live through Cambria Hotels and Cambria Estate Winery's social media platforms.

Choice Hotels is currently an active supporter of the Castell Project, She Has a Deal and Fortuna's Table. Most recently, Choice developed an accelerated management training program in partnership with Concord Hospitality for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), where they will gain valuable experience in a highly focused hotel environment with the upscale Cambria Hotels brand concluding with a supervisory, management role. The company is proud to support these impactful organizations that encourage women to engage in hotel ownership and fosters continuing education for THE future leaders in hospitality.

For more information on the #CheersToHer initiative and Cambria Hotels, visit Choicehotels.com/Cambria.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with almost 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria .

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

