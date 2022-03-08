BUILDING ON RECENT ROBUST GROWTH, PERRY HOMES NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO TODD CHACHERE AS NEW CEO

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's largest private homebuilder Perry Homes today announced that Todd Chachere, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2020, has become the company's new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Company owner Kathy Britton, who made the official announcement in a company-wide email today, will continue to direct Perry Homes' strategy and major initiatives going forward as Executive Chair.

Chachere, 52, started at Perry Homes in 1995 as an assistant development manager, and has since been a part of the management team that has overseen a market expansion in all four major markets in Texas while maintaining a customer satisfaction rating of over 95 percent. He first assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and was also named President four years later.

"Todd has been an extremely loyal, effective and integral part of the Perry Homes team, and I have full faith in his ability to move the company forward as our new CEO," Britton said. "This in-house promotion is really an extension and recognition of the incredible job Todd has been doing as our president and COO – and will allow me to focus on the long-term direction of the business and become even more involved in the charitable mission of the Perry Homes Foundation. I look forward to working closely with Todd to achieve our objectives."

Since 2013, when Britton succeeded her late father Bob Perry, the company's growth has surged both in terms of new markets and annual revenues, which reached $1.7 billion last year. Today, Perry Homes is ranked #1 among private Houston homebuilders, and it is also ranked as Houston's #1 woman-owned company by the Houston Business Journal. It also is ranked as the 8th largest private homebuilder in the United States according to BUILDER Online's 2021 "Builder 100" list.

"I am honored to be named CEO of Perry Homes, and look forward to carrying on the legacy built by Kathy Britton and her father Bob Perry," Chachere said. "Our values of excellence, customer service, integrity, teamwork and giving back are all direct results of the incredible culture they have created, and I am excited to focus on the robust growth of the company that Kathy has set in motion since 2013."

Chachere added: "Our outstanding team of employees will remain committed to building beautiful, quality homes and providing exceptional customer service. I am very optimistic about the future of the company and feel we are well positioned for continued success."

About Perry Homes

Perry Homes, one of the largest and most trusted builders in Texas, has established a Tradition of Excellence in homebuilding over the past 54 years. Family-owned and operated since the company's inception in 1967, Perry Homes is committed to building quality, superior homes while providing first-class customer service before, during and after the construction of every residence. The homebuilder has earned a phenomenal reputation by evolving with the wants and needs of its 55,000+ customers, all while securing a 95 percent satisfaction rating. With more than 350 new home designs, buyers will find a robust selection of quality standard features and design options in every Perry home that radiate elegance and sophistication, including soaring ceilings, gorgeous walls of windows, open concepts, and flexible spaces to fit any lifestyle. Perry Homes offers a variety of timeless and modern architectural concepts in over 80 of the most sought-after communities throughout Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.perryhomes.com .

About the Perry Homes Foundation

Founder Kathy Britton created the Perry Homes Foundation in 2017 to facilitate a sustained and programmatic approach to the company's charitable giving, which is having a significant impact in the communities of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. The Foundation's core mission is to support initiatives benefiting those who are disadvantaged or less fortunate, to create educational opportunities for deserving students needing financial assistance, and to enhance the beauty and sustainability of our local parks and communities. Find more information by visiting www.perryhomesfoundation.com .

