Breeze Airways, Viasat Partner to Bring High-Speed In-Flight Connectivity to Breeze's New Airbus A220-300 Fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Viasat will outfit Breeze's complete Airbus A220-300 fleet with its most advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution. Breeze has 80 Airbus A220s on order with an option for an additional 40. While Breeze will operate the Airbus A220 starting in May, the first aircraft featuring Viasat connectivity is expected to enter service in October 2022.

Breeze aims to make travel more digitally accessible and seamless—whether that is through its sleek and simple app or through deploying Viasat's innovative industry-leading IFC system. Specifically, Viasat's IFC service provides a fast, streaming internet experience in the sky, comparable to what passengers expect on the ground. It is powered by Viasat's high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network, and will enable Breeze Guests the ability to enjoy high-quality entertainment and streaming content, stay in touch with family, friends and co-workers or be productive at any stage of the flight -– all on their personal electronic devices.

The key to providing content-rich in-flight internet experiences to Breeze Guests and crew is the satellite bandwidth offered by Viasat's network. This includes capacity that meets high service demand in certain geographical areas throughout the day, such as busy airport hubs or popular flight routes during peak travel hours. Regardless of how many Breeze Guests or crew are connected, Viasat's network is designed to deliver consistent, high-speed internet to each connected device.

"Our vision for in-flight connectivity extends way beyond just delivering high-quality streaming and internet speeds. It will enable us to offer a fully-integrated and seamless experience through the Breeze app, giving our Guests unparalleled access to a wide array of personalized services and options," said Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman. "We identified a natural partner in Viasat — not only in the performance, speed and satellite capacity advantage, but as a great cultural partner in the way we both seek to prioritize the digital experience."

Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, added: "From our first discussions with Breeze, there was a great fit based on how the airline values the digital experience for its Guests and how our world-class IFC solution delivers on that promise. Specifically, for their expanding network and transcontinental routes, we can deliver the industry's fastest in-flight connectivity service—even for bandwidth-intensive applications like streaming video, which dominate internet traffic today."

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, which commenced operations in May 2021, is the nation's best funded start up airline in history. Breeze provides service between 18 cities across 14 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports, bypassing hubs and saving Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May, 2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

