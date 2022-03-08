BLUESHIFT LAUNCHES FIRST HYDRO-NUTRIENT SYSTEM: A BETTER WAY TO TAKE BETTER SUPPLEMENTS

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Blueshift Nutrition launched the world's first Hydro-Nutrient System as a better way to take better supplements. It's powered by plant-rich formulations that blend with water in an auto-blending Wellness Bottle to create foodie-inspired drinkable nutrition with research-backed ingredients. The Blueshift formulations pack up to 10x more nutrients than traditional pills or gummies.

"Supplements can be a powerful tool to improve our health, but pills are too small to include beneficial plant-based phytonutrients at optimal levels," said CEO and Founder Paal Gisholt.

The Hydro-Nutrient System, anchored by the Wellness Bottle, features proprietary Lift-to-Blend technology, blending every sip for a smooth, satisfying beverage. Each Blueshift pod has abundant space for active ingredients, resulting in some of the most delicious and effective supplements on the market.

According to Harris Interactive, approximately 40 percent of Americans find it difficult to swallow pills.

"Vitamins are often unpleasant to swallow, unpalatable, and can be full of added sugar and fillers," said Gisholt. "Drinkables are the way to go if you want to get nutrient-dense, plant-rich supplements. But drinkable supplements can be a pain to make and tend to settle at the bottom of your cup. Blueshift solves these problems."

Blueshift's formulations provide an all-day flow of nutrients and water, absorb faster in your digestive tract and taste better than chalky powders. The key active ingredients in each formulation are delivered at research-backed amounts and were formulated by a team of renowned doctors, scientists, and nutrition experts, including celebrity nutritionist Harley Pasternak and leading naturopathic medical physician Dr. David M. Brady.

"The best way to form healthy habits is to make them simple, enjoyable, and impactful — Blueshift is all three," said Pasternak. "Our micronutrient needs are as diverse as we are, so Blueshift adapts to fit your own unique health goals."

Launching with more than 25 formulations and growing to 40 this Spring, Blueshift makes it easier to fit wellness into modern lifestyles by making it an enjoyable experience. Made with artisanal flavors, Blueshift's high-quality formulations aid with everything from energy, sleep and stress to fitness, inside-out beauty, everyday wellness and so much more. The Hydro-Nutrient System is available at BlueshiftNutrition.com for an introductory price of $80, including the Wellness Bottle and an eight-pod sampler.

About Blueshift:

Blueshift is a modern nutrition company that's revolutionizing how people approach their health. Their breakthrough Hydro-Nutrient System simplifies consuming vitamins and supplements with an all-day flow of nutrients. The auto-blending bottle fuses hydration with more than 25 plant-rich, phytonutrient-packed formulations that deliver up to 10 times more nutrients than a pill. The Wellness Bottle connects to the Blueshift app, becoming an all-day sidekick for better health and hydration.

