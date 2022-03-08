Azamara® Names Founder and CEO of Wanderful, Beth Santos, Godmother of Azamara Onward

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the upmarket cruise line, leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, announces Beth Santos, Founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful, as Godmother of its newest ship, Azamara Onward. Recognized by Business Insider as a changemaker transforming the hospitality industry, Santos is a seasoned traveler who helps an inclusive community of over 45,000 women travel the world – aligning with Azamara's mission to bring guests to hidden gem destinations, inviting them to dive deeper with country intensive itineraries, immersive land programs, and overnight stays.

"As a leader in the travel industry with a commitment to inclusion and passion for discovering destinations around the world, Beth is an ideal Godmother for our newest ship," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "We are inspired by Beth's ambition to shape the future of travel, and our decision to name her as our Godmother reaffirms Azamara's commitment to innovative and immersive cruising experiences. We look forward to the many ways in which Beth can deepen our connection with women and destinations around the globe as we continue to grow as an independent cruise line."

While living abroad in São Tomé and Príncipe, Santos began Wanderful in 2009 as a travel blog, aiming to capture the diverse and shared experiences of women traveling the world. More than a decade later, Wanderful now connects over 45,000 women travelers through local events in more than 50 cities worldwide, group trips, and its online social network. Both the brand and Santos herself continually advocate for equity and inclusion in the travel industry, a mission that Azamara aims to support and uplift through this relationship with Santos. In addition to founding Wanderful, Santos created the Women in Travel Summit in 2014, the premier event for women and gender diverse travel creators, entrepreneurs, and industry which is now hosted annually on two continents. Santos also started the Bessie Awards, which honor women of impact in the travel industry, and Wanderfest, the first major outdoor travel festival by and for women.

Having first cruised at the age of two with her family, Santos appreciates that cruising has a unique ability to bring people together. As a Portuguese American, Santos is especially excited about Azamara's 16-Night Portuguese Pursuit Voyage, which begins in Lisbon and ends in one of Santos' favorite cities in the world, Rio De Janeiro, allowing travelers to explore many destinations that have been influenced by the Portuguese people and culture.

"I am honored to be chosen as the Godmother of Azamara Onward," said Beth Santos. "I believe travel is about challenging your preconceptions, trying new things, and taking the time to immerse yourself in a destination. I love that Azamara is encouraging travelers to do this through thoughtfully curated itineraries, intimate-size ships, and overnight stays, creating moments for us to look deeper into the world around us."

Santos will christen Azamara Onward in Monte Carlo on the evening of May 2, the first day of the ship's maiden voyage. Ship christening is a longstanding naval tradition dating back thousands of years, and in keeping with maritime tradition, Santos will christen the ship with champagne as a part of the official naming ceremony. Guests will be a part of this historic sailing followed by an 11-night itinerary stopping in iconic Italian cities such as Florence, Rome, Amalfi, and concluding with an overnight stay in the romantic floating city of Venice.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

Beth Santos, Godmother of Azamara Onward (PRNewswire)

Wanderful CEO Beth Santos with Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara (PRNewswire)

