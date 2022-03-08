Amazon Recognizes Roadrunner as Leading LTL Freight Carrier Roadrunner's excellent on-time pickup rates and efficient data sharing practices via EDI earned accolades from the world's largest retailer.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, earned recognition from Amazon with the On-Time Pickup Performance Award and the EDI Compliance Award.

"It is such an honor to receive these accolades from our Amazon partners, not only because it recognizes the hard work our team has put forth to support their business, but also because it is a direct reflection of our efforts to enhance our service-first, competitive value offering," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst.

Roadrunner out-performed all Amazon LTL carriers with a best-in-class on-time pickup rate to win the On-time Pickup Performance Award. Amazon further recognized Roadrunner's superior integrated network for its efficient transmittal of confidential data via EDI with the EDI Compliance Award.

"We have been laser-focused on improving service for all our customers, increasing consistency on the dock and over the road while refocusing on Roadrunner's strength: long distance, major metro-to-metro movements. To see our flexible network serve a large and demanding customer like Amazon well underscores just how spot-on this strategy shift is and how it is delivering for our customers," added Hurst.

Roadrunner completed transformational improvements to its operations in the past year, resulting in reduced LTL freight transit times across its network, impacting 120 lanes in 32 major metro markets. The company expects improvements in transit times to continue as it adds volume and optimizes direct loadings.

In addition, Roadrunner's customers will enjoy its renewed commitment to best-in-class service reliability through the introduction of new technology, fleet growth, and improved execution across all points of the Roadrunner LTL freight network. The company's commitment to service improvement extends to its recruitment of top-performing sales executives to provide customers with experts capable of assisting them in maximizing value from Roadrunner's award-winning platform.

"Roadrunner is the ideal spot for top sales executives to grow their career," said Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board. "We have unlimited capacity for direct shippers and trend-defying service performance in key lanes. Top performers seeking attractive compensation and the ability to grow in an industry crippled by transportation limitations should consider joining our revamped organization."

"We are seeking experienced relationship-oriented sales executives across major metro areas of the United States," stated Hurst. "We have emerged as a strong LTL service carrier and we are actively looking for those top performers who can take us from the world's best kept secret status to prime time."

The company's extensive dedication to ongoing improvement has resulted in a leaner, more efficient, and effective organization.

"We're going back to our roots as the long-haul transportation provider of choice," said Jamroz. "We've taken major strides toward that end, having onboarded a new best-in-class management team, redesigned our network, opened new facilities, and launched real-time, end-to-end tracking technologies in the past year. It's rewarding to see that our customers are already experiencing the direct impact of our operational improvements in service and quality."

Roadrunner's dedication to operational excellence has allowed it to thrive in an ever-changing logistics market and position itself for ongoing success in the future.

"To be recognized for best-in-class service is always an honor, but we are especially proud and thankful to our entire Roadrunner team for being able to achieve this in last year's challenging logistics market," Hurst concluded.

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value. (Pink: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution.

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: shiproadrunnerfreight.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us

To drive for Roadrunner as an Independent Contractor (IC) including Lease-Purchase opportunities: https://run4roadrunner.com/

