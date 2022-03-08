Above Food Showcases Disruptive Oat Base Ingredient at Expo West 2022 Available fall 2022, the new ingredient aims to shake up the plant-based dairy ingredient landscape

REGINA, SK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated plant-based food company, announced today it will be showcasing its Oat Base –– a revolutionary ingredient for the production of plant-based dairy products –– at Expo West in Anaheim, March 9-12, 2022. Launching in fall 2022, Oat Base will be a cornerstone product in Above Food's Specialty Ingredients division.

With the rapid growth of plant-based dairy across categories, Above Food Specialty Ingredients' Oat Base serves as a blank canvas for use as a core ingredient across plant-based beverages, ice cream, cheeses, spreads, and more. Developed by formulators, for formulators, and made from three simple ingredients –– water, oats, and natural enzymes –– the product delivers class-leading taste, texture, and functionality. Leveraging Above Food's globally patented Sonic MillingTM technology , Oat Base achieves under 150um particle size, creates zero waste water, and preserves key nutrients found in the whole oat grain.

"We are thrilled to showcase this disruptive oat ingredient with zero wastewater and a significantly more efficient process relative to the traditional process, allowing us to provide a superior hydrolyzed oat base at scale to the growing plant-based dairy segment," said Mike Marshall, president of Above Food Specialty Ingredients. "We know the market is looking for a steady supply of plant-based dairy ingredients, and what we've built truly enables that."

Grounded in a commitment to ESG, Above Food Specialty Ingredients' Oat Base supports regenerative agriculture, from seed to glass. To do this, Above Food partners with individual oat growers through its regenerative farmer partnership program. This program provides planting seed, agronomic support for a regenerative crop rotation, price transparency, and long-term commitments, ensuring complete traceability back to the farm, the highest quality oats, and the long-term health of our planet and soil.

Above Food CEO, Lionel Kambeitz, shared, "What we've accomplished here is truly monumental: the ability to take our oats all the way from the seed to a high-value ingredient that can be used by any organization across our industry cost effectively and at scale."

Above Food Specialty Ingredients' Oat Base will be available to customers across North America this fall in a range of a-septic packaging formats for easy use and integration into existing production processes. Alongside the newly announced Oat Base ingredient, Above Food will be showcasing a range of new innovations across its CPG brands: Eat Up!, Culcherd, Farmer Direct Organic, Loma Linda, Neat, and TUNO at Expo West.

For more information, please visit www.abovefood.com or stop by the main Above Food booth in the North Hall, Booth N414 at Expo West from March 9-11, 2022.

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's brands are available online at www.abovefood.com and in natural grocers across Canada and the USA. For more information about Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram ( @above_food ), Facebook ( Above Food ) and LinkedIn ( Above Food ).

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS

A division of Above Food Corp., Above Food Specialty Ingredients produces and distributes premium, whole plant-based ingredients, designed to address functional and organoleptic issues faced by the plant-based industry. Above Food Specialty Ingredients is built upon Above Food's vertically integrated platform, offering traceability back to the grower, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density across ingredient products.

