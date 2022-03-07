Spectra7 to Demonstrate 200G Active Copper Interconnects with Arista and Spirent at OFC

Showcase of Interconnects Currently Being Deployed in Volume by Tencent

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it is participating in the Ethernet Alliance OFC 2022 Demo featuring Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ enabled 200G Active Copper Cables (ACCs). Spectra7 enabled ACCs will be featured connecting Arista's DCS-7280DR3-24 switch and Spirent test equipment.

The 200G PAM4 demo, available for viewing from March 8–10, 2022 in booth #5409 on the OFC 2022 expo floor, highlights the 200G PAM4 signaling that is currently being deployed by Tencent as part of their major data center expansion. The cables feature Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ GC2502 chips. GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.

Spectra7 estimates that Tencent is reducing their interconnect CAPEX spending by approximately 50% by using ACCs instead of AOC. Additionally, power consumption is dramatically reduced making Spectra7's technology a smart choice for Tencent's ESG strategy.

"We are delighted to be participating in this leading-edge demo of Ethernet technology," said Spectra7's CEO Raouf Halim. "With the buildout of 200G now in full swing at Tencent, we believe OFC 2022 is the perfect venue to highlight our 200G GaugeChanger™ product."

The Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstrations showcasing Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ technology will be in booth #5409

ABOUT OFC

The Optical Fiber Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of more than 700 companies, and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is managed by The Optical Society (OSA) and co-sponsored by OSA, the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), and the IEEE Photonics Society. OFC 2022 will be held from March 8-10 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference, learn more OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights OFC YouTube.

ABOUT THE ETHERNET ALLIANCE

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or join its LinkedIn group.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

