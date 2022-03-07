MILLER JOHNSON HIRES FIRST CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Johnson, a leading West Michigan-based law firm, has hired Rich Sorota as its first Chief Executive Officer effective March 21, 2022. Sorota will play a critical role in driving further growth for the firm and strengthening Miller Johnson's unwavering commitments to serving its clients, retaining and hiring top talent, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and giving back to its surrounding communities.

Miller Johnson (PRNewswire)

"This is a significant milestone for our organization and speaks to the significant growth we have experienced over the past several years," said David Buday, Miller Johnson Managing Member. "Rich's talents, experience, and values make him the perfect person to help lead Miller Johnson. We believe he can help us continue to build on our momentum, attract and retain outstanding, diverse talent, and continue to deepen our relationships with our clients."

Not only is this the first role of its kind for the organization, but this will mark Miller Johnson as the first legal firm in West Michigan to hire a CEO.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Miller Johnson team as the organization continues to profitably grow and make a real difference for our clients and in our communities," Sorota said. "I have been so impressed by our firm's ability to positively impact lives every day. It is an incredible privilege to help advance Miller Johnson's 63-year legacy and work side by side with collaborative, servant leaders who passionately care and advise their clients as they grow and impact so many families."

Sorota brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience to the role and has deep roots in the West Michigan community. He previously served as President, Consumer Self-Care Americas at Grand Rapids-based Perrigo Company. He transitioned to the role when Perrigo acquired global oral care company Ranir, where he was President & CEO from 2015-2020. He also serves as a board member for Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes and Broadway Grand Rapids.

"Rich is a collaborative, curious, growth-oriented leader with a track record of exceeding customer expectations and outperforming the competition," Buday said. "His skills in building talent, coaching and mentoring, as well as leading high performing, cross-functional teams is a meaningful asset to bring to our firm. Rich exemplifies exactly who Miller Johnson needs in a leader and I am excited to see him take on the CEO role."

Sorota holds a master's in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's in Economics and Political Science from the University of Vermont.

For more information about Miller Johnson, visit: https://millerjohnson.com/.

About Miller Johnson

Miller Johnson is a full-service firm providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals in corporate, employment and labor, litigation, employee benefits, and private client representation from its offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Detroit. Since 1959, Miller Johnson has been Michigan-based and has served clients worldwide.

Contact: Lance Hartman

616.831.1861

hartmanl@millerjohnson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miller Johnson