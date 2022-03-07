Margolis & Bloom Rebrands Firm with Name Change and New Website

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margolis & Bloom, an estate, special needs and long-term care planning law firm, is delighted to announce the renaming of the firm as Margolis Bloom & D'Agostino to include partner Tricia C. D'Agostino. The firm has launched a new website to provide additional tools and resources for existing and prospective clients in an easy to navigate format.

Margolis Bloom & D'AgostinoYour future. Handled with care. (PRNewswire)

"Tricia's hard work and dedication to building our organization over the last 15 years has been integral to the success of our firm and we are honored to add her name to our moniker," said Harry S. Margolis, the firm's founding partner. "During Tricia's tenure, our clients have benefited from her energy, kindness, and wealth of knowledge in elder law, including co-authoring the Massachusetts Practice of Elder Law (2020 Edition). We wouldn't be the firm that we are without her leadership, and the name change is an acknowledgment of how important she is in the firm's future and continued success."

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to work at this firm and to have built my legal career here. It has been a gift to learn, develop and work with an extremely talented and collegial group of people. I am honored to solidify my commitment to my colleagues and our clients through the name change," said Tricia C. D'Agostino.

Margolis Bloom & D'Agostino practices in the following areas: estate and long-term care planning, MassHealth applications and appeals, probate administration, planning for children with special needs, guardianship and conservatorship, trust administration, and settlement planning. It is perennially honored as one of the top Massachusetts firms in these fields by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and most recently by Boston Magazine.

The Margolis Bloom & D'Agostino website at www.margolisbloom.com provides clients with easy to navigate resources, including blog posts, legal guides, videos and podcasts, that can help them answer questions both simple and complex. These resources are available to anyone trying to meet the needs of their family and loved ones, often in times of need. To use these resources and learn more about the services offered by Margolis Bloom & D'Agostino and its staff, visit: www.margolisbloom.com.

