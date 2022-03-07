ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA

In light of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the Company is suspending work in its 38 stores in Russia, taking care of employees, and safely winding down operations

LAVAL, QC, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Company") (TSX: ATD) announces that, effective immediately, the Company is suspending operations in Russia and implementing plans to take care of its employees in a responsible and safe manner.

Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of Couche-Tard added: "We condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the huge human impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians. As such, we have made the decision to suspend operations. Couche-Tard has had stores in Russia for nearly three decades, and we are proud of our Russian team members and their dedicated service to local customers and communities."

In Russia, Couche-Tard has operated under its primary brand Circle K including over 320 employees and 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk, and Pskov.

The Company has already donated over US $1.5 million to the Red Cross and has instituted a global campaign to raise further funds for the Ukrainian people. Since the beginning of the crisis, local Circle K teams in Poland, the Baltics, and across the European network have been supporting refugees with free fuel, food and beverages, housing, and donations to children's charities.

