Tuya to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 14, 2022 Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022, after the U.S. market closes.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 14, 2022 (08:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 15, 2022) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/ 9709158

Conference ID: 9709158

The replay will be accessible through March 21, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-800-585-8367

United States: +1-416-621-4642

Access Code: 9709158

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@tuya.com

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796

Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tuya Inc.