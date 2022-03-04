MASTERY LOGISTICS SYSTEMS PARTNERS WITH AVERITT EXPRESS Mastery's MasterMind® TMS will be implemented to support the technology infrastructure for leading transportation and logistics provider Averitt Express.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Logistics Systems is excited to announce that Averitt Express has joined its growing group of customers. Averitt is partnering with Mastery to implement MasterMind® TMS, a cloud-based transportation and logistics management system as a core building block of its systems strategy.

MasterMind®TMS has been built from inception to embrace and handle the complexity of larger organizations such as Averitt. Having celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, Averitt has grown from a small local dry goods hauler into an international supply chain solutions provider that operates across multiple modes of transportation with a mixture of asset and non-asset solutions.

MasterMind®TMS brings new levels of automation and optimization to asset and non-asset truckload, dedicated, intermodal, and LTL along with managed transportation with an all-in-one cloud-delivered modern platform that connects easily to systems both outside the enterprise and inside of it, supporting the "secret sauce" technologies that make these organizations what they are.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Averitt," said CEO Jeff Silver. "Not only are they a great company in how they operate, but in the type of people and organization as well."

The two companies share a commitment to supporting The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In addition to financial support, Marianne Silver, Mastery's Chief People Officer, serves on the Board of ALSAC, the fundraising arms of the Hospital.

Averitt and its associates have been long time supporters of St. Jude. In 2021, Averitt drivers and associates raised $1,050,001 for St. Jude. This donation marked the third consecutive year that Averitt has donated more than $1 million to St. Jude.

"We are incredibly fortunate to be building a system unlike anything commercially available in the industry, and at the same time partner with the best organizations – makes it easy to attract and hire the best people who come in and help the 400 of us at Mastery get even better," Silver added.

"We are excited to partner with Mastery as we take the next steps to enhance our foundational technologies that will enable us to continue to deliver a world-class experience to our customers," said Tim Saylor, Averitt's vice president of information systems. "At the same time, we are humbled to work with an organization that's values also align with our own corporate culture."

About Mastery

Mastery Logistics Systems was established in 2019 with the mission to help large carriers, logistics service providers, and shippers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive, and intelligent way. Mastery is led by founder Jeff Silver, whose previous systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. Mastery is building logistics solutions and systems from the ground up with a growing team of engineering, programming, and implementation experts.

Mastery's MasterMind® TMS is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system, designed to be the World's First Lovable TMS™. MasterMind® TMS is built for size, stability, speed, and automation, providing unprecedented visibility and control by embracing the complexity that is the reality of the supply chain world.

To learn more about Mastery Logistics Systems, visit Mastery.net

About Averitt Express

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100+ countries. Averitt's LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services provide shippers access to a wide array of services and customized solutions that cover every link in the supply chain. Together, these services and technology offerings provide "The Power of One" to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. Averitt's 9,000+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry, and to promoting a company culture that is centered around people, communities and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.

