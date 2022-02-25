Wavelo Works with AWS to Propel CSP Growth Through Purpose-Built, Cloud-Based Software

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As a leader in purpose-built cloud solutions, Wavelo is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide communication services providers (CSPs) with a modern alternative to operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS). The flagship suite of products features cloud-native, event-driven architecture enabling faster time to market and increased flexibility to drive growth.

Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

These solutions come at a critical time for the global telecommunications industry, where growth and evolution are at an all-time high. From 5G to internet of things (IoT), the edge to microservices, providers are competing to deliver more value from their established networks. To do so, CSPs require modern, cloud-native software solutions that allow them to better utilize their existing infrastructure, focus on customer experience, and scale their businesses faster.

"The communications industry is at a pivotal point. Network and device capabilities are demanding more flexibility and modularity from telecom software than ever before," said Neil Shah, Chief Product Officer at Wavelo. "Wavelo's software is purpose-built to drive value and solve the existing disconnect between customer experience and network capabilities. Our products provide a modern alternative to OSS/BSS, empowering our CSP partners with unheard of speed to market utilizing the power of AWS. This relationship allows CSPs globally to deliver experiences for their customers that were never before possible."

Announced in January 2022, Wavelo is already a proven asset for CSPs, with DISH using Wavelo's Mobile Network Operating System (MONOS) platform since early 2021 to drive additional value within its Digital Operator Platform. More recently, Ting Fiber has also integrated Wavelo's Internet Service Operating System (ISOS) platform to enable faster subscriber growth and footprint expansion.

"Wavelo's MONOS software integrates seamlessly into our network, allowing our team to focus on what matters most to us: expanding our offerings, expediting roll-outs, and delivering a leading product to our customers nationwide," said Rob Bennett, Senior Vice President, Retail Wireless Technology at DISH Wireless. "This flexibility is critical in helping us drive operational efficiency and unlock new value within our infrastructure."

Wavelo's subscriber management software uses AWS's services Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2), Amazon Aurora, Amazon Route 53, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), with additional plans to introduce Wavelo's ISOS and MONOS platforms within the AWS Partner Network (APN) to deliver an industry-first, fully event-driven architecture.

"AWS has the largest breadth and depth of services available for our customers, and are consistently looking for new solutions that will help our customers streamline their operations and accelerate growth," said Antonello Arpino, Head of Operation Simplifies Solution Area at AWS. "Wavelo's architecture provides an innovative approach to OSS/BSS and its flexibility is poised to unlock significant value for operators globally, which is why we're thrilled to have these solutions for all customers."

Wavelo is a private business from Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) and will make its inaugural conference debut later this month in the AWS Village at Mobile World Conference (MWC).

About Wavelo

Wavelo provides a full suite of flexible, cloud-based software that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. Its software helps communication service providers minimize technological and network barriers to improve internet access worldwide. Wavelo makes telecoms a breeze.

