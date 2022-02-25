Stats Perform Selected as Finalist for the 2022 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, today announced that a research paper authored by Robert Seidl, Christian Marko and Patrick Lucey has been shortlisted as a finalist at the 2022 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

Each year the conference's Research Paper Competition highlights cutting-edge research that influences the way media and professional teams across various sports analyze performance. Stats Perform's leading AI team is a constant in the competition, having papers in the research track six of the previous seven years. This year's paper focuses on key moment detection in women's tennis, using new technology developed by Stats Perform's AI team.

The paper titled "Live Counter- Factual Analysis in Women's Tennis Using Automatic Key- Moment Detection" showcases a machine learning method which enables "what-if questions". to predict how certain events in a match will play out before they occur. Fueled by AI innovation and the industry's richest and deepest sports data, Stats Perform uses leverage, clutch, momentum metrics and even players previous behavioral patterns to predict how a player will act/respond in key situations.

"Over the last couple of years, our efforts in AI have shifted to focus on live and scalable predictions to occur, using our best-in-class live data and AI capabilities," said Stats Perform's Chief Scientist, Dr Patrick Lucey. He added, "being able to create live AI content for every WTA match that is being played, and enabling differentiated stories using our predictions and metrics is very exciting – and shows the power of a strong partnership between the WTA and Stats Perform."

The paper can be downloaded on the MIT Sloan Best Research Paper Track website here.

