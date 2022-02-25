WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, congratulates SCORE Cleveland for being named 2022 Chapter of the Year.

SCORE Cleveland Wins National Chapter of the Year (COTY) Award for Outstanding Service (PRNewswire)

SCORE Cleveland was recognized from among 240 chapters nationwide for its outstanding mentoring and educational support to small businesses during these challenging times, including tripling their total services over the past two years.

With a focus on "no client left behind," the chapter's 80+ volunteers dedicated themselves to assisting local entrepreneurs in all aspects of starting and running a small business. In doing so, they enriched their community by helping to start 394 new businesses and create 676 new jobs in one year.

In 2021, SCORE Cleveland's services to local small businesses included:

32,000+ volunteer hours

14% increase in new, active volunteers from the previous year

4,869 mentoring sessions, a 29% increase over 2020

82 workshops and webinars with a total of 2,682 attendees

Client service across a 130 mile wide area

Collaborative partnerships with 50+ organizations

"This award is for our leadership team, mentors, and subject matter experts who are passionate about making a difference in the small business community and the lives of others," said SCORE Cleveland Co-Chapter Chair Bob Cohen. "I couldn't be more proud of their accomplishments."

SCORE Cleveland client Laura Licursi shares that her mentor has had great insight for her business, has consistently gone above and beyond to point out new opportunities and find answers. "[My SCORE mentor] helped me stay on track and bring my business back to where it was before the pandemic hit."

SCORE Cleveland was officially recognized at the Chapter of the Year Award ceremony, held virtually on Feb. 24 via SCORE's YouTube channel. Visit SCORE Cleveland online here .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide. In the past five years, SCORE volunteers have helped start 186,685 businesses and create 378,550 non-owner jobs. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

