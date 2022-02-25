Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets, which is being held in a virtual format. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on March 9, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Julia Berchou
(716) 842-5385

© 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

M&T Bank Corporation
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.