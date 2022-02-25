InventHelp Inventors Develop Fire/Emergency Escape System for High-Rise Structures (LAX-430)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a product that could provide a fast and direct means of escaping from the upper floors of a burning high-rise structure," said one of two inventors, from Long Beach, Calif., "so we invented the ROPE TO SAFETY. Our design can be used in the event of a severe fire, explosion or related scenario and it is pre-measured for easy installment."

The invention provides a safe way to escape from a high-rise structure during a fire or other emergency. In doing so, it offers an alternative when conventional escape methods are not available. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to deploy so it is ideal for businesses and owners of high-rise structures. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on structures of a range of heights.

