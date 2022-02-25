IMI Releases Tamper Evident Caps with DoseID Certified RFID

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMI (International Medical Industries, Inc.) bolsters expertise in secure drug delivery products with the release of new Prep-Lock Tamper Evident Cap for ENFit® and Oral Syringes with incorporated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

IMI's Prep-Lock line of Tamper Evident Products helps ensure medication safety from pharmacy to patient. The DoseID certified RFID Technology presents an opportunity to augment the proven benefits of tamper-evident products. "RFID technology represents the future of inventory management and medication safety. This technology aligns perfectly with IMI's core business strategy of providing drug security solutions to healthcare institutions worldwide," says Bryan McGurn IMI Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Prep-Lock Tamper Evident Caps are an established method for providing safeguards to ensure medication safety. Tamper Evident Caps for ENFit and Oral Syringes offer the same high-value risk mitigation as the IV Caps utilized by 84% of the top outsource compounders in the US. RFID technology enables real-time scanning that optimizes inventory management, efficiency, and medication safety while creating quantifiable pharmaceutical supply chain benefits by providing item-level inventory visibility. Every drug secured with a Tamper Evident Cap featuring RFID is trackable throughout its entire lifecycle. These two powerful technologies in combination enhance workflow efficiencies, eliminate time-consuming manual inventory control processes, provide assistance with growing regulatory demand, and supply a comprehensive strategy to prevent, detect, and resolve drug diversion events. In addition, Tamper Evident Caps with incorporated RFID technology offer a significant reduction in RFID implementation costs.

IMI joined DoseID, a consortium of RFID proponents in 2020 to support the interoperability, quality, and performance of RFID tagged products. The DoseID RFID tag, now incorporated in the Prep-Lock Tamper Evident Cap, is certified by Auburn University RFID Lab's ARC Program to ensure the high standards set by the DoseID consortium are met and that those standards meet the needs of the healthcare industry.

"We're using RFID tags to automate some of our inventory management and get better insight into inventory movement," says Dr. Paul Stranges, PharmD, BCACP, AE-C Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Pharmacy Practice at The University of Chicago's College of Pharmacy. "It really helps our efficiency." Incorporating RFID technology in IMI's Tamper Evident Cap delivers a significant advantage in supply chain management. They offer both hospitals and outsource compounding operations an efficient and cost-saving method for applying RFID benefits to their drug preparations.

For more information about IMI visit https://imiweb.com/rfid-tamper-evident-caps/

