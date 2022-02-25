Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

China Daily: A dialogue with Henry Kissinger and Cui Tiankai

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following was published today by China Daily.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of former US president Richard Nixon's visit to China and the Shanghai Communique. China Daily held a dialogue with Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, and Cui Tiankai, former Chinese ambassador to the US. What are some of Kissinger's most striking memories from the first trip to China? How to describe the current state of US-China relations? Watch this video. #China-US #Kissinger #CuiTiankai

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-daily-a-dialogue-with-henry-kissinger-and-cui-tiankai-301490563.html

SOURCE China Daily

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.