Wayne Brady Hosts Foundation Fighting Blindness' Interactive Event - Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight The March 6th virtual event will raise awareness and fund research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents its annual virtual gala, Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight, hosted by actor, singer, and comedian Wayne Brady. Taking place on Sunday, March 6, at 7 p.m. ET, guests will experience a virtual party packed with comedy, inspiration, and special music performances – all from the comfort of their homes.

This event will feature entertainment, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to explore different party rooms with activities, including a mixology room, DJ dance party, karaoke, a house party, sports, and a kids room. Attendees can enhance their experience by enjoying one of the party packs of snacks, wine, and a cozy Foundation-branded blanket. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction packages, including:

Behind-the-scenes tour of The Seeing Eye's campus in historic Washington Valley, including observation and playtime with puppies and time to learn from staff about life as a Seeing Eye puppy.

Exclusive Callaway Golf Bag signed by Xander Schauffele .

Napa Valley wine tasting for four, including a VIP tour at Grgich Hills Estates, local eats at Wellington Cellars, and more.

Featured highlights include hilarious improv from our host Wayne Brady, as well as stories and music from Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sirine Jahangir and singer, songwriter Katriona Taylor. Co-founder Gordon Gund will reflect on the Foundation's first 50 years.

"We are so excited for this event and the opportunity to bring our community together," says Drs. Jonathan Steinberg and Alice Cohen, national co-chairs. "We are so thankful for everyone's continued support during these difficult times. Now more than ever, we need to stand strong together and continue our fight against blinding diseases. This will be an evening you won't want to miss."

Individual tickets are $100, and Next Generation (under 40) are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $1,000 to $50,000. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit Give.FightingBlindness.org/HopeFromHome or contact Michele Goldfarb-Shapiro at mgoldfarb-shapiro@fightingblindness.org or 424-363-1812.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $856 million toward its mission to prevent, treat, and cure blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

