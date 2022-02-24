Turquoise Hill to announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 2, 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

