Spartech to Attend HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 Trade Show

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce it will be attending Helicopter Association International (HAI) HELI-EXPO 2022, the world's largest helicopter trade show and exhibition, in Dallas, Texas, March 7 through March 10.

Spartech will showcase thermoplastics solutions including, Polycast® SolarControl™ cell cast acrylic at HELI-EXPO 2022.

Spartech will be showcasing its thermoplastics solutions at the event, including Polycast® SolarControl™ cell cast acrylic that reduces helicopter cockpit temperatures, decreases UV exposure for pilots and instrumentation, and offers superior light transmission, Royalite™ aerospace rated sheet that offers lightweight, high-impact, and tensile strengths with excellent formability and is FAR 25.853 flame and smoke rated.

"These superior Spartech thermoplastic materials offer helicopter manufacturers and designers clear design advantages," said Spartech Business Development Manager, Aerospace Eric Trimble. "We're proud to develop resources that play a key role in helping to improve the performance, functionality, and reliability of aircraft within the aviation industry."

Spartech has a history in the aerospace arena, helping to create plastics products from window shades and bulkheads to aircraft canopies which meet the most demanding aerospace design and application challenges while offering a full line of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft material options for both commercial and defense markets.

For more than 70 years, HAI has provided support, services and set the industry safety guidelines for the international helicopter community. HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 will feature over 600 exhibitors with a show floor space of nearly one-million square feet within the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, (Spartech Booth #6320).

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

