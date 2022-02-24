Slap: Sounds Like a Plan Integrates Snap's Camera Kit to Reimagine the Social Invitation as a Group Event Story™

Camera Kit enables Slap users to interact with special Lenses powered by Snap AR to pregame a future party, trip or night out with friends to enjoy the anticipation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slap: Sounds Like A Plan, the new video-based social planning app, today announced it's coming out of beta with a significant upgrade to its app, integrating Snap's Camera Kit, a new offering that enables Slap to incorporate AR capabilities directly into its app.

"It's time for the social invitation to be modernized to meet the user behaviors of the next generation. We've reimagined invites and RSVPs as a collaborative 'group event story'™ to get friends hyped to hang out, go out or do whatever," said Brian Liebler, Co-founder and CEO.

When someone's bored and wants something to look forward to, they can create a Video Invite® (a 'slap') telling their friends what they want to do. Friends who want to join in respond with a Video RSVP (a 'slap-back'), forming the 'group event story.'™ This asynchronous conversation of video messages gets pinned to a future location on a map of where a group of friends will be. Joining in unlocks the event group chat to further hash out the details. Twenty-four hours after the fun begins in real life, the 'group event story'™ disappears.

"Half the fun of doing something is the anticipation of doing it and we are obsessed with maximizing the virtual pregame. With the integration of Snap's new Camera Kit, our users can now personalize their invites and RSVPs with contextually relevant Lenses. For the first time ever, you can see and hear how much everyone is looking forward to a future party, trip or night out as the momentum and hype builds with every new response."

Snap's Camera Kit allows external developers to include Snap's AR Lenses into their own application via an SDK. This enables the integration of Snap's familiar Lens carousel UX and AR creation and technology platform into Slap's mobile application's camera.

About Slap

Slap: Sounds Like A Plan is on a mission to help improve mental health and wellbeing by facilitating the joy of anticipation, giving the world fun experiences to look forward to. With a collaborative 'group event story'™ consisting of a Video Invite® + Video RSVPs™, Slap has reimagined the social invitation to supercharge your social life. Start pregaming your next party, trip or night out with friends now and enjoy the future in the present. For more information visit www.slap.events or follow @slap.sounds.like.a.plan on TikTok and Instagram.

