SeekIn Receives CE Mark Approval for SeekInCare® Pan Cancer Early Detection Test

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn Inc, the leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, today announced the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for SeekInCare® Cancer Detection Kit and is now ready to launch this test in European markets.

Nearly 10 million people died from cancer last year worldwide. The majority of cancers is found too late to be treated. Clinically validated cancer early screening tests can save lives, but only cover a few cancer types such as lung, colon, liver, breast, cervix and prostate with limited detection rate and specificity. A single test to effectively screen all cancers has been regarded as the ultimate goal for cancer screening for every person.

SeekIn has an artificial intelligence-based platform that uses insights from both private and public data to identify weak cancer DNA and protein signals in the blood and trace them back to a tissue of origin. SeekIn has patents on the algorithms to reduce background noise and reveal cancer signals in blood.

"This is a major step toward our mission to bring blood-based cancer early detection into mainstream cancer care management," Mao Mao, M.D., Ph.D., SeekIn's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Cancer is part of my family and I have been dedicating myself to develop cutting-edge blood-based pan cancer early detection technologies since 2014. Inspired by our clinical study in 2 million women, we took a unique approach to capture the common genomic and epigenetic features of cancer in blood, which represents one of the three major technologies to screen multiple cancer types using a tube of blood. Combining with the conventional protein markers, this test will be able to detect dozens of cancer types in asymptomatic patients when cancer is more likely to be curable. CE Marking represents a significant milestone for SeekIn in bringing SeekInCare test to the patients and healthcare providers in Europe. We will continue our efforts to meet additional regulatory requirements in Europe, and to obtain regulatory approvals in the other territories such as China and Japan."

About SeekInCare

With the mission to detect cancer when it is still curable, SeekInCare® has been developed as a pan cancer detection test that takes a panoramic view of blood cell-free cancer signatures and a multi-omics approach incorporating genomic and epigenetic alterations in conjunction with clinically validated protein biomarkers. Equipped with proprietary AI- and big data-driven CRS algorithm, SeekInCare exhibits superior effectiveness to detect dozens of cancer types at high specificity. SeekInCare has been launched as a lab developed test (LDT) in China since late 2018. SeekInCare is intend to use for the individuals with elevated risks of cancer such as smoking, chronic hepatitis, aging, etc., in conjunction with the approved conventional single cancer type screening tests.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since founded, SeekIn has been committed to provide cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients. Its cancer early detection technology has been applied to canines as well. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that by leading a new norm for cancer early detection the clinical outcome of mid-/late-stage cancer patients could be reversed and the cancer mortality rate could be reduced. For more information about SeekIn's cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

