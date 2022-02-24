R.H. Boyd Enters Publishing Agreement with The Cupcake Collection CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation is proud to announce its recent publishing partnership with widely regarded Mignon Francois, CEO of The Cupcake Collection.

The inspirational autobiographical account will chronicle many of the pivotal moments of Francois' life, including her triumphs and challenges as an entrepreneur, and her story of transforming a $5 cupcake order into a $10 million enterprise.

The Cupcake Collection is a Nashville-based, award-winning bakery, featured in numerous publications, websites, cable network channels, and television magazine shows, including the Today Show, the Cooking Channel, BuzzFeed, The Chew, USA Today, Black Enterprise magazine.

The driving force behind the woman who now runs a multi-million-dollar business has less to do with innovative marketing or business practices and more to do with the heart, mind, and spirit of the company's founder/CEO.

In her upcoming book, Francois shares heartfelt stories about the roots of her successes—from her upbringing to the serendipitous connections she has made along the way. She provides reflections on her many challenges, as well as her tools for staying grounded in her faith.

Since Francois founded the bakery in 2008, she has ignited a movement for other businesses, and her "Follow Your Spirit" approach inspired her to create iconic flavors that continue to attract long lines of cupcake enthusiasts to this day.

Francois' story is among the first to be given voice as part of R.H. Boyd's return to book publishing. The company has worked with Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds and is scheduled to release a book on life lessons and wisdom truths learned while Mrs. Park was a guest at author H.H. Leonards' home.

Since its founding in 1896, R.H. Boyd has taken seriously the charge to print, publish, and distribute resources with a targeted focus on African American communities.

"Our company has always served as a voice for the unheard and we see this continued expansion as a necessary next step in empowering each individual to take charge of their narrative and tell their story," says Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation R.H. Boyd president/CEO. "We need storytellers now more than ever who won't allow others to speak for them."

To learn more about R.H. Boyd, Mignon Francois' inspirational book project, independent publishing, and stay updated on news and events, visit rhboyd.com and follow the company on social media @rhboydco.

