Oconee Financial Corporation Announces Annual Dividend

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) announced that the company's Board of Directors approved an annual 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.70 per share.

The annual common stock cash dividend is payable April 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022.

Neil Stevens, President and CEO of Oconee Financial Corporation noted "we are pleased to announce an increase in our annual dividend from $0.65 per share to $0.70 per share. The increase in the dividend mirrors our growth and overall financial strength."

About Oconee Financial Corporation

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited service branch. In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

View original content:

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation