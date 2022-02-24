New High-Performance, Low-Power Supermicro Edge Systems Extend Edge Solutions Portfolio -- Opens New Telco, Industrial, and Intelligent Edge Opportunities

Platforms Deliver Up to Double the Performance Per Watt and Increased Core Count Leveraging Advanced Intel Xeon-D (Formally Known as Icelake-D) Processors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces new servers that incorporate the latest Intel Xeon D-1700 and Intel Xeon D-2700 processors. The E300, 110D and 510D lines of servers are uniquely designed for ruggedized environments where the power and performance of the Intel Xeon D processors are needed to meet demanding SLAs.

"These new Intel Xeon D processor-based servers are ideal for telco, industrial, or intelligent edge solutions," said Mory Lin, GM, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing, Supermicro. "The systems offer up to 512GB of DRAM, multiple I/O and storage options, and support PCI-E 4.0. Our industry-leading server Building Block Solutions® delivers to customers optimized solutions that are designed to take full advantage of Intel Xeon D processors."

The SYS-E300 incorporates an Intel Xeon D processor with 4, 8, or 10 cores and up to 256GB of DDR4 memory in a 1U mini-server case. The SYS-510D model offers larger amounts of storage and a total of 4x1G and 2x25G ethernet ports, while the SYS-110D servers contain CPUs with up to 20 cores and 512GB of memory. Each system includes the Intel Xeon D processor and is the most innovative System-on-a-Chip built for the edge with built-in AI, security, advanced I/O, and dense computing. In addition, these systems deliver high data throughput and address essential edge requirements that businesses demand.

Organizations that deliver services to the edge will benefit from these new systems to process increasing amounts of data acquired at the edge. The Supermicro SYS-110D server includes a single Intel Xeon D processor, with a TDP up to 125W and a PCI-E 4.0x16 slot. Various I/O options are available, and up to two 2.5" SATA/U.2 drives can be installed. Redundant power supplies are available, whether AC or DC power is needed.

"The new Intel Xeon-D processors are specifically designed for processing at the edge of the network, with dense compute and high-performance network connectivity that delivers high data throughput from the edge that businesses demand. With an ecosystem solution that leverages the latest Intel technology, like the solutions that Supermicro is announcing, continues to enable the ecosystem by leveraging the latest Intel technology, which we are helping enables a wide range of businesses to reduce their TCO and meet demanding requirements from their users," said Jeni Panhorst, Intel VP & GM, Network & Edge Platforms Division.

The SYS-E300 product line contains up to two SATA drives. Popular application areas are networking applications such as firewalls and Universal Customer Premises Equipment, which consolidates processing and networking needs in an easy-to-use compact form factor.

Additional information on Xeon-D systems can be found on Supermicro's embedded solutions webpage, as well as a webinar scheduled for March 3, 2022, at 10:00 am PT.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

