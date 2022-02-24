Informatica Expands Wipro Partnership to Power Customers' Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an expanded partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to power digital transformation for shared customers.

Research shows that 50% of enterprises will adopt modern data-quality solutions to support their digital business initiatives by 2024. To enable their success in this multi-cloud and hybrid cloud world, and to evolve from modernization to true digital transformation, enterprises must connect the right data to the right consumers and easily deliver a great customer experience. With Wipro's 2,500 consultants trained in Informatica products and solutions including Informatica's industry's first end-to-end, AI-powered, cloud data management platform - Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), companies can accelerate their vision of a cloud-first, cloud-native, and data-driven digital transformation.

The expanded partnership covers the following joint solutions:

A utomated Cloud Modernization : Wipro's unique approach for moving customers to a multi-cloud world includes services for : Wipro's unique approach for moving customers to a multi-cloud world includes services for PowerCenter to IICS and Informatica's Cloud Data Quality migrations, to accelerate business value delivery for our joint customers.

Multi-Cloud Master Data Management: Wipro's Master Data Management (MDM) solution for the manufacturing sector called Wipro's Master Data Management (MDM) solution for the manufacturing sector called Total Customer Centricity (TCC) , is powered by Informatica's MDM suite of solutions and backed by Wipro's 10-plus years of MDM experience with Fortune 500 companies. TCC manages MDM seamlessly creating an accurate, unified and consistent 360- degree view of customers.

Automated Data Integration: automates the Informatica Data integration development process using a pattern-based approach to reduce development effort by up to 60%, while improving ETL quality. Wipro's Next-Gen Data Integration platform automates the Informatica Data integration development process using a pattern-based approach to reduce development effort by up to 60%, while improving ETL quality.

Real Time Intelligence with Analytics: Wipro's Data Operations Performance Analytics solution , powered by Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform provides real-time predictive insights into data driven decisions operations to prevent non-compliance and revenue-loss.

"Wipro is expanding its partnership with Informatica at a time when enterprises around the world have an unprecedented need to transform their data with efficiency and agility," said Narayan Kamat, General Manager & Partner Head, Apps & Data, Wipro Limited. "Our deep expertise, coupled with Informatica's market leading products, empowers companies to chart a clear, flexible and adaptable path to their cloud-everywhere future leveraging data and insights as a strategic asset and key differentiator."

"Wipro and Informatica are laser-focused on helping customers with cloud-enabled, data-led transformation and this is a strong partnership that brings a wealth of opportunities for our joint customers to unleash the value of data from their transformation," said Richard Ganley, SVP, Global Partners, Informatica. "Wipro brings a deep industry knowledge and has comprehensive skills across Informatica's portfolio, and they are in an ideal position to help customers unlock the value of their data."



About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

