INFINITE OUTSOURCING SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES EMC GLOBAL CONSULTING

Expanded offering now gives clients global access to leading resource and change management

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Infinite Outsourcing Solutions, one of Canada's Largest providers of staffing solutions, now has a broader service offering and a global presence through the acquisition of Texas-based EMC GlobalConsulting, a specialist in resource and change management in sectors including oil & gas, medical, and IT.

Infinite Outsourcing Solutions (CNW Group/Infinite Outsourcing Solutions) (PRNewswire)

We're now a global go-to for clients not only for top talent acquisition, but also for the IT consulting and change management guidance relied on by firms in the oil & gas, medical, and IT sectors

"We're now a global go-to for clients not only for top talent acquisition, but also for the IT consulting and change management guidance relied on by firms in the oil & gas, medical, and IT sectors," said Ragavan Baladurai,CEO of Infinite Outsourcing Solutions. "Our clients face challenges that are continually forcing them to evaluate how they work, and we are thereto help them adapt and thrive."

Companies today need to be able to quickly scale to accommodate rapid changes in markets and supply chains. With deep expertise guiding clients through change-related ambiguity and risk, EMC connects them with the right talent, for the right project, at the right time.

"EMC brings to the table decades of Fortune 500 experience and a proven ability to understand clients' needs and provide the right solution," saidRavi Chawda, former Executive Board, EMC Global Consulting. "We're Excited to build on our offering by blending it with Infinite's expertise instaffing, logistics and warehousing. Our clients are looking for a one-stop solution combined with speed-to-market, and this helps us provide both."said Jacob Francis, Principal Consultant, EMC Global Consulting.

Headquartered in Houston, EMC will continue to maintain these operations with oversight from Infinite Outsourcing Solutions in Toronto.

About Infinite Outsourcing Solutions

Infinite Outsourcing Solutions is a leading provider of global staffing, business automation consulting, logistics, and warehousing solutions, operating in part through its subsidiaries KN Logistics Solutions,Toro Warehousing Solutions, and EMC Global Consulting. With decades of experience serving companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing and IT to healthcare and energy, we help clients overcome the HR, change and risk challenges driven by today's fast-paced, ever-changing marketplace. We are online at infiniteos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinite Outsourcing Solutions