HMH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC), a learning technology company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

(in millions of dollars)

2021 1



2020 1



Change



2021 1



2020 1



Change

Net sales

$ 179



$ 141





26.7 %

$ 1,051



$ 840





25.0 % Change in deferred revenue



(47)





(48)





(3.0) %



59





58





2.1 % Billings 2



132





93





42.0 %



1,110





899





23.5 % Impairment charge for goodwill



—





17



NM





—





279



NM

(Loss) income from continuing operations



(46)





(88)





47.4 %



2





(471)



NM

Adjusted EBITDA 3



24





(7)



NM





270





89



NM

Pre-publication or content development costs



(14)





(10)





41.7 %



(56)





(61)





(7.7) % Net cash provided by operating activities



71





40





75.7 %



264





106



NM

Free cash flow 3



47





15



NM





168





(5)



NM



________________

1 All amounts exclude the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations since the first quarter of 2021. 2 An operating measure. Please refer to "Operating Metrics" for an explanation. 3 A non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and reconciliation. We are unable to reconcile forward looking unlevered free cash flow without unreasonable efforts. NM = not meaningful

Additional information regarding Q4 and full year 2021 financial results will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call:

Given the recently announced agreement for HMH to be acquired by entities affiliated with The Veritas Capital Fund VII, L.P., the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance, we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by debt restructurings, fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, gains or losses on investments, non-cash charges and impairment charges, levels of depreciation or amortization, and acquisition/disposition-related activity costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring costs and integration costs. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

Operating Metrics:

Billings is an operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Chris Symanoskie, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-215-1405

Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com

Media Relations

Bianca Olson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

617-351-3841

Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

Important Information

On February 22, 2022, HMH announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, for the acquisition of the Company via a tender offer. The tender offer for the outstanding shares of HMH common stock has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of HMH common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of HMH common stock will only be made pursuant to the tender offer materials that Veritas intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time the tender offer is commenced, Veritas will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and HMH will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. HMH's STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. Both the tender offer statement and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be mailed to HMH's stockholders free of charge. Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents filed by the parties (when available) at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, by contacting HMH's Investor Relations either by telephone at 410-215-1405 or e-mail at Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com or on HMH's website at www.hmhco.com.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share information)

2021



2020

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 463,131



$ 281,200

Accounts receivable, net of allowances



135,495





88,830

Inventories



117,469





145,553

Prepaid expenses and other assets



43,339





19,276

Assets of discontinued operations



—





160,053

Total current assets



759,434





694,912



















Property, plant, and equipment, net



80,445





88,801

Pre-publication costs, net



150,652





202,820

Goodwill



437,977





437,977

Other intangible assets, net



360,290





402,484

Operating lease assets



110,572





126,850

Deferred income taxes



4,997





2,415

Deferred commissions



35,083





30,659

Other assets



34,830





34,208

Total assets

$ 1,974,280



$ 2,021,126

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term debt

$ —



$ 19,000

Accounts payable



37,449





38,751

Royalties payable



45,166





34,765

Salaries, wages, and commissions payable



41,253





21,723

Deferred revenue



357,864





342,605

Interest payable



11,235





11,017

Severance and other charges



405





19,590

Accrued pension benefits



185





1,593

Accrued postretirement benefits



1,618





1,555

Operating lease liabilities



7,539





9,669

Other liabilities



43,297





22,912

Liabilities of discontinued operations



—





30,662

Total current liabilities



546,011





553,842



















Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs



317,579





624,692

Operating lease liabilities



127,426





132,014

Long-term deferred revenue



606,811





562,679

Accrued pension benefits



8,484





24,061

Accrued postretirement benefits



15,940





16,566

Deferred income taxes



21,393





16,411

Other liabilities



212





398

Total liabilities



1,643,856





1,930,663

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 152,267,951 and 150,459,034 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 127,690,917 and 125,882,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



1,523





1,505

Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at cost



(518,030)





(518,030)

Capital in excess of par value



4,931,357





4,918,542

Accumulated deficit



(4,042,252)





(4,255,830)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(42,174)





(55,724)

Total stockholders' equity



330,424





90,463

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,974,280



$ 2,021,126



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 178,805



$ 141,167



$ 1,050,802



$ 840,454

Costs and expenses































Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication amortization



63,316





60,235





398,706





370,586

Publishing rights amortization



2,517





3,468





10,688





14,800

Pre-publication amortization



29,444





32,047





108,621





125,838

Cost of sales



95,277





95,750





518,015





511,224

Selling and administrative



106,707





102,540





445,660





442,355

Other intangible assets amortization



7,241





6,349





30,257





23,917

Impairment charge for goodwill



—





17,000





—





279,000

Restructuring/severance and other charges



2,469





98





12,349





31,874

Gain on sale of assets



—





—





(3,661)





—

Operating (loss) income



(32,889)





(80,570)





48,182





(447,916)

Other income (expense)































Retirement benefits non-service income (expense)



117





(1,039)





105





(856)

Interest expense



(8,210)





(8,753)





(34,998)





(37,931)

Interest income



25





26





77





899

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



(306)





500





(1,221)





672

Gain on investments



—





353





1,442





2,091

Income from transition services agreement



1,411





—





3,664





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





(12,505)





—

(Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes



(39,852)





(89,483)





4,746





(483,041)

Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations



6,577





(1,141)





2,686





(12,351)

(Loss) income from continuing operations



(46,429)





(88,342)





2,060





(470,690)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





5,197





(1,005)





(9,148)

(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



(1,997)





—





212,523





—

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1,997)





5,197





211,518





(9,148)

Net (loss) income

$ (48,426)



$ (83,145)



$ 213,578



$ (479,838)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders































Basic:































Continuing operations

$ (0.36)



$ (0.70)



$ 0.02



$ (3.75)

Discontinued operations



(0.02)





0.04





1.66





(0.07)

Net (loss) income

$ (0.38)



$ (0.66)



$ 1.68



$ (3.82)

Diluted:































Continuing operations

$ (0.36)



$ (0.70)



$ 0.02



$ (3.75)

Discontinued operations



(0.02)





0.04





1.61





(0.07)

Net (loss) income

$ (0.38)



$ (0.66)



$ 1.63



$ (3.82)

Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



127,686,147





125,867,093





127,337,815





125,455,487

Diluted



127,686,147





125,867,093





131,402,866





125,455,487



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 213,578



$ (479,838)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



1,005





9,148

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



(212,523)





—

Gain on sale of assets



(3,661)





—

Depreciation and amortization expense



194,433





214,429

Operating lease assets, amortization and impairments



16,249





5,397

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs



2,705





2,636

Gain on investments



(1,942)





(2,091)

Deferred income taxes



2,400





(14,355)

Stock-based compensation expense



12,217





11,160

Write-off of property, plant, and equipment



1,606





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



12,505





—

Impairment charge for goodwill



—





279,000

Change in fair value of derivative instruments



1,221





(672)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions















Accounts receivable



(28,928)





32,369

Inventories



28,083





42,936

Other assets



(28,895)





(4,860)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



18,788





(34,039)

Royalties payable and author advances, net



13,247





(18,095)

Deferred revenue



59,391





57,178

Interest payable



218





7,191

Severance and other charges



(19,185)





7,183

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits



(2,946)





3,443

Operating lease liabilities



(6,687)





(1,996)

Other liabilities



(9,090)





(9,639)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



263,789





106,485

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations



3,880





8,763

Net cash provided by operating activities



267,669





115,248

Cash flows from investing activities















Additions to pre-publication costs



(56,210)





(60,872)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(39,093)





(50,940)

Proceeds from sale of business



340,593





—

Proceeds from sale of assets



5,000





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations



250,290





(111,812)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations



(647)





(459)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



249,643





(112,271)

Cash flows from financing activities















Borrowings under revolving credit facility



—





150,000

Payments of revolving credit facility



—





(150,000)

Payments of long-term debt



(342,031)





(19,000)

Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units



—





(48)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan



410





918

Net collections under transition services agreement



6,240





—

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations



(335,381)





(18,130)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



181,931





(15,153)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



281,200





296,353

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 463,131



$ 281,200



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (46,429)



$ (88,342)



$ 2,060



$ (470,690)

Interest expense



8,210





8,753





34,998





37,931

Interest income



(25)





(26)





(77)





(899)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



6,577





(1,247)





2,686





(12,457)

Depreciation expense



10,533





12,492





44,867





49,874

Amortization expense



39,202





41,864





149,566





164,555

Non-cash charges—goodwill impairment



—





17,000





—





279,000

Non-cash charges—stock-compensation



3,490





2,865





12,217





11,160

Non-cash charges— (gain) loss on derivative instruments



306





(500)





1,221





(672)

Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings, debt or acquisitions/dispositions



29





714





895





1,080

Gain on investments



(500)





(353)





(1,942)





(2,091)

Gain on sale of assets



—





—





(3,661)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





12,505





—

Legal settlement



—





—





2,470





—

Restructuring/severance and other charges



2,469





98





12,349





31,874

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 23,862



$ (6,682)



$ 270,154



$ 88,665



Free Cash Flow 1

(in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 71,092



$ 40,468



$ 263,789



$ 106,485

Cash flows from investing activities































Additions to pre-publication costs



(14,106)





(9,953)





(56,210)





(60,872)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(10,421)





(15,665)





(39,093)





(50,940)

Free Cash Flow

$ 46,565



$ 14,850



$ 168,486



$ (5,327)







1 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)

Billings 1

(in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 178,805



$ 141,167



$ 1,050,802



$ 840,454

Change in deferred revenue



(46,709)





(48,169)





59,391





58,178

Billings

$ 132,096



$ 92,998



$ 1,110,193



$ 898,632





Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.

1 All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

