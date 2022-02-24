GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY, STATE OF ARIZONA PARTNERSHIP TO COVER 100% OF TUITION, FEES, ROOM AND BOARD FOR FOSTER CHILDREN

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona foster children will receive a full scholarship at Grand Canyon University thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Grand Canyon University logo. (PRNewsFoto/Grand Canyon University) (PRNewswire)

The Fostering Futures Scholarships college pathway program covers 100% of the costs for tuition, fees, and year-round room and board for qualified Arizona foster children by combining GCU's generous scholarships with state and federal funding resources.

"With this program, Arizona's foster kids will get the support they need to get a college degree," said Governor Doug Ducey. "GCU's commitment to academically supporting foster youth and providing them with year-round housing is a game-changer. This scholarship program offers a gateway for foster youth to realize their untapped potential. I commend GCU for extending this generous offer to these young adults."

Nationwide, fewer than 10% of youth in foster care graduate with a four-year degree. In addition to the cost of higher education, housing stability is among the biggest challenges for youth aging out of foster care. The Fostering Futures Scholarship program provides recipients with a year-round home on an active, vibrant college campus in a supportive Christian environment, as well as the opportunity to begin their adult life without any student debt. The program will also incorporate additional support elements such as free tutoring, access to student worker jobs, mentoring, life skills programming designed to acclimate foster students into college life, and post-graduation planning assistance to help envision their path ahead.

"We strive to ensure that private, Christian education is within reach for all – and students who have aged out of the state's foster care system should be no exception," said GCU President Brian Mueller. "Our affordable tuition and room and board rates help make this opportunity possible, and we already have faculty, staff and students on campus who are familiar with the foster care system. With the right support system in place, these students have the tools to earn a college degree without incurring any debt and set themselves up to achieve great things in their adult lives."

The first Fostering Futures Scholarships are scheduled to be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year.

"Obtaining a college degree is difficult for every young adult, but especially so for youth in foster care, who face additional barriers," said DCS Director Mike Faust. "But foster youth are profoundly resilient and can flourish if they are given the tools and supports they need. GCU's scholarship program will help remove the barriers so foster youth can succeed in college and life. We are honored to partner with GCU on this scholarship program and are grateful for their continued commitment to Arizona's foster youth."

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers nearly 300 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

About the Arizona Department of Child Safety: The Department of Child Safety is dedicated to the vision that "Children thrive in family environments free from abuse and neglect." Our mission is to successfully engage children and families to ensure safety, strengthen families, and achieve permanency. As highly motivated and caring public servants, the DCS team is committed to fulfilling this mission with excellence, providing safety and well-being for the most vulnerable population in Arizona - our children. If you suspect child abuse, call 888-SOS-CHILD.

About Governor Doug Ducey: Elected in 2014, and re-elected in 2018, Governor Ducey has applied his experience from a successful career in business to bring much-needed change to Arizona government. Governor Ducey remains committed to making Arizona a land of "Opportunity for All" and has pledged to work every day to make that vision a reality. Governor Ducey was born in Toledo, Ohio. He moved to Arizona in 1982 to attend Arizona State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He and his wife, Angela, live in Paradise Valley with their three sons, Jack, Joe and Sam. He is Arizona's 23rd governor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Canyon University