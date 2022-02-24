Former Marine Enters Race for Maryland 5th Congressional District

DUNKIRK, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Combat Veteran Tannis Villanova announced her entry into the race for Maryland's 5th Congressional District. Villanova is a Mother of three, Wife, Combat Veteran, and Cancer survivor. Villanova served 3 tours in Iraq, and is ready to fight for Marylanders and the future of this country on day one. Villanova's background as a combat veteran, who served three tours in Iraq, makes her uniquely qualified, and is the leadership we need representing Marylanders in Congress.

We are facing daily threats from around the world as we are seeing with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. "We must do everything we possibly can to protect our homeland, keep our brothers and sisters who serve to protect our homeland safe, and contain and defeat threats that may come to either of these," stated Villanova. While there are threats on the international stage, we also face the threat of out of control inflation, an economy that isn't working for every American, and a healthcare system that was able to save millions of lives during the Covid-19 Pandemic and now needs support as we return to normalcy.

Villanova also stated "I am excited for the opportunity to serve my country again and fight for the families of Maryland's 5th Congressional District.I had the honor of serving the greatest country on the face of the earth, in the greatest fighting force on the face of the earth. Maryland families are rebuilding their lives, and deserve a member of Congress that will fight to maximize their opportunities. Steny Hoyer is out of touch with our communities, and puts the priorities of Nancy Pelosi above those of Maryland families. That is wrong, and is a result of someone who has been serving in elected office longer than I have been alive."

Villanova added "Maryland families can no longer afford to have Steny Hoyer asleep at the wheel. I am a mother of three children, and a cancer survivor. I know how important it is to have an effective voice at the table, and I am excited to serve as this voice for Maryland Families in Maryland's 5th congressional district.

Senior Advisor Eugene Craig III added "I am excited about Tannis' candidacy. She is one of the strongest and unique candidates to step in the race to fight to secure the future of Maryland Families. She has the pulse of moms across the district. She has the pulse of many of the military families that call Maryland home. She understands and feels the impact of rising food and gas prices that come with the runaway inflation that Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi have decided to ignore. She has honorably served this country, including three tours of duty in Iraq, and will honorably fight for a secure future and prosperous opportunities for Maryland families as a Member of Congress. I am excited to work with Tannis on securing the future and optimal opportunities for the families of Maryland's 5th Congressional District."

Advisor Jim Dornan added " In my time of working with candidates across the country, I have seen very few candidates with a more impressive background, and willingness to fight for this country. We need more people like Tannis Villanova serving our country. Maryland families deserve a representative that looks like them, has the experiences they have, understands their struggles, and prioritizes their needs over those of Nancy Pelosi. I am more than excited to work with Tannis, and bring effective representation back to Maryland's 5th Congressional District.

Tannis Villanova, is a Mother of 3 three children, Small business owner, Combat Veteran, and Cancer Survivor. She is also married to Damien Villanova, a candidate for Calvert County School Board ( At-Large).

