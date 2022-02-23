William Ferri Joins Cantor Fitzgerald to Lead Expansion of Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor Fitzgerald"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced that industry veteran and longtime UBS executive William ("Bill") Ferri has joined the firm as Global Head of Asset Management to lead the expansion of the platform.

Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management ("CFAM") is seeking to dramatically grow its footprint in client-focused outperforming strategies. Bill will oversee the growth strategy of CFAM to increase its footprint in opportunities that range from private markets such as real estate, infrastructure and private credit, to equity, hedge funds, as well as emerging opportunities in the crypto ecosystem.

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald commented on today's announcement, "Bill is a strong addition to Cantor's executive team, with over two decades of leadership including one of the largest asset managers in America. His experience and leadership skills will drive CFAM to deliver differentiated investments across the most interesting and in-demand markets for our clients."

Mr. Ferri added, "I'm excited to leverage Cantor Fitzgerald's broad reach, its powerful relationships and intellectual capital in building on CFAM's existing foundation. We plan to identify strategic opportunities that we believe can create attractive client outcomes." Reflecting Cantor's agility, Lutnick and Ferri will seek to execute the strategy through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, as well as strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

Bill joins Cantor Fitzgerald after a 25 year career at UBS, where he served as Head of Americas for UBS Asset Management and Group Managing Director. Bill was a key founder of the UBS O'Connor and Hedge Fund Solutions businesses, which remain leading global hedge fund industry businesses. Bill started his career practicing corporate law at Seward & Kissel, and holds a BA in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University, and a JD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, asset management, commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com

